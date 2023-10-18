Do You Know The Difference Between “Cupcake” and “Cup Cake?”

National Chocolate Cupcake Day on October 18th annually celebrates the sweetness of small chocolate cakes. With a dollop of frosting, one sweet serving satisfying chocolate and dessert lovers!
- 1796 – American Cookery by Amelia Simmons is published with the first recorded recipe for a cake to be baked “in small cups.”
- 1828 – Eliza Leslie coined the term “cupcake” in her cookbook Receipts.
- 1919 – The Hostess Cupcake without its signature frosting squiggle, was the first mass-produced cupcake
- 1920 – Cupcakes were finally decorated with frosting in the 1920’s. Cupcakes were frosted in either Chocolate or Vanilla Frosting.
- 1947 – In 1947 cupcakes were re-designed and got the look they have today, thanks to D.R. “Doc” Rice.
- 1950s – the paper baking cup became very popular.
- 2005 – Sprinkles opens up the first-ever cupcake ATM in Beverly Hills, giving Angelenos what they need most: chocolate cupcakes on demand.
- 2008 – Sex and the City features Magnolia Bakery in Manhattan, sparking a mid-2000s “cupcake trend.”
- Cupcakes were actually originally called “Number Cakes” or “1234 Cakes” because it was an easy way to remember portions…One cup of butter, two cups of sugar, three cups of flour, four eggs, one cup of milk, and one spoonful of soda.
- Cupcakes have also been called:
- Fairy Cakes
- Patty Cakes
- Cup Cakes (different from Cupcakes (one-word))
- Chocolate is the most popular cupcake flavor. It is followed by vanilla, strawberry and red velvet.
- 13% of the brides have chosen cupcakes rather than cakes.
- Cupcake liners do more than make it easy to remove them from the pan. Traditionally, sides of tins are greased for easy removal but also floured because the batter needs to have something to cling to. A cupcake liner takes care of both.
- Cupcake versus Cup Cake
- In previous centuries, before muffin tins were widely available, the cakes were often baked in individual pottery cups, ramekins, or molds and took their name from the cups they were baked in. This is the use of the name that has remained, and the name “cupcake” is now given to any small, round cake that is about the size of a teacup.
- The other kind of “cup cake” referred to a cake whose ingredients were measured by volume, using a standard-sized cup, instead of being weighed. Recipes whose ingredients were measured using a standard-sized cup could also be baked in cups
- The first “cupcake only” bakery is Sprinkles Cupcakes, opened in 2005. They make over 25,000 cupcakes a day from 11 locations.
- In 2017, According to Google, “cupcake recipes” were the fastest-growing recipe search.
- Hostess cupcakes remain its most popular brand, beating out Twinkies, selling more than 600 million per year.
- Approximately, 770,000,000 cupcakes are eaten in the United States per year.
