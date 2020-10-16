Do Hair Straightening Brushes Really Work?

Curl straight hair, and straighten curly hair! Sound familiar? Fortunately for us, the beauty industry is developing rapidly, and products are on sale, which allows you to look the way you want in minutes. The hair straightening products are a breakthrough in hair care.

Anyone can even out naughty curls and make a neat styling without going to the stylist with their help. These devices save time and money significantly. Moreover, they can be used daily.

How Do They Work?

To start working with a beautiful brush, you need to turn it on, wait for heating, divide your hair into curls, and start combing. The main difference from the more regular straightening is that the hair will be styled with a brush without additional devices. Manufacturers are concerned about users’ safety, so the likelihood of getting burned or electrocuted with such a brush is minimal.

Like all styling tools, a hair straightening brush is powered by an electrical network. With a cursory acquaintance, we can conclude that it is not much different from a regular massage brush, but at the same time, it is supplemented with a cable. In just 30 seconds, the temperature in it rises, and it can be adjusted based on your preferences and needs. Each bristle is heated individually, creating ideal conditions for quick and comfortable styling.

The straightening brush is effortless to use, saves time on hairstyling, and is safe to use. It’s hard to believe that an ordinary-looking massage brush can do such miracles, but it’s worth trying once to see for yourself. Plus, many manufacturers supply their models with additional features to strengthen hair, giving it shine and a healthy look.

Another advantage of straightening products is a positive effect on the hair structure. Many manufacturers use ionization technology in their products, which allows improving the condition of the hair visually, making it obedient, and accelerating the growth process. Like a regular hairbrush, the electric version has a gentle massage effect. Thus, you make fantastic styling and improve the blood supply to the hair follicles.

The positive aspects also include the function of individual selection of the temperature regime depending on the hair type. Unfortunately, this feature is not implemented in all models.

How to Use Hair Straightening Brushes

All well-known manufacturers of rectifier combs usually provide detailed instructions for use with the device itself. And some even post videos on the intricacies of using this tool on YouTube or their official website. All models of combs-straighteners are easy to use and have approximately the same mechanism of action. They do not require the use of special gloves, as is the case with conical curling irons. The handles of the combs have a special coating that is resistant to high temperatures.

And the edges of the device are covered by rubberized inserts that protect against accidental burns. The straightening process for medium length hair will take less than 10 minutes. Many models have a display that allows you to control the temperature to which the device heats up and adjust it as needed.

The effectiveness of the brush also depends on how curly or thick your hair is. You may need to walk the entire length of your hair several times to achieve the desired effect. You can also use a variety of styling aids or hair protection products. Various sprays, foams, and other products will help you with this. Hair products will help you style your hair faster and last longer as they help give it a denser texture.

All straightening brushes on the home appliance market do an excellent job with their primary task — they can put your hair in order within a short period. With them, you can make your dream styling in 5-10 minutes, which can be easily identified even in the morning, getting ready for work in a hurry. And the variety of models gives a chance to choose the optimal one depending on personal preferences and financial capabilities.