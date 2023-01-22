Do CBD Gummies Work as Well as CBD Oil?

If CBD gummies work just as well as CBD oil, is there any reason not to go with the more delicious option? In this article, we’ll compare CBD gummies and CBD oil across three common CBD uses to find out. Along the way, you’ll learn which type of CBD product is best for sleep, anxiety, and pain.

CBD gummies vs. CBD oil

First, what are CBD gummies and CBD oil? Cannabidiol (CBD) is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid found in hemp. It is commonly used for pain, inflammation, and anxiety, and it does not have any intoxicating effects.

CBD oil is the simplest type of CBD product and can consist solely of CBD extract suspended in a suitable carrier oil. CBD gummies, on the other hand, are considerably more complex and must contain a variety of thickeners, stabilizers, and sweeteners.

Benefits of CBD gummies

Now, how do CBD gummies and CBD oil compare for sleep, pain, and anxiety? Let’s start by taking a closer look at the benefits of as well as for pain and anxiety:

Sleep

If you want to use CBD before bed to help with sleep, CBD gummies are highly convenient. Easy to grab and mess-free, the only drawbacks are having to brush your teeth again after eating and potentially causing your blood sugar to spike.

Pain

CBD gummies are commonly beloved by people who suffer from chronic pain and use a lot of CBD on a daily basis. Making the act of taking CBD a reward you look forward to, the only potential drawback of using CBD gummies for pain is the possibility of inferior, artificial ingredients causing inflammatory reactions.

Anxiety

Some people might find CBD gummies to be useful for anxiety, but they don’t generally kick in quite as fast as CBD oil. For those looking for quick relief from an anxiety attack, tinctures might be better, but plenty of people rely on CBD gummies on a daily basis for general anxiety relief.

Benefits of CBD oil

Now, we’ll turn to CBD oil (also known as CBD tincture), and determine how well it works for the same three purposes we discussed above:

Sleep

Some people might prefer CBD oil for sleep since you can take it without having to brush your teeth again, but the potential of spilling oil on your sheets is just as high as the flavor of hemp staying in your mouth while you attempt to drift off. Choose your tincture carefully if you intend to use it before sleep.

Pain

CBD tinctures have long been a standby for people who experience severe chronic pain. Providing quick results and offering impressive control over dosage, people commonly use CBD tinctures to manage pain all throughout the daylight and nighttime hours.

Anxiety

Countless people have now grown accustomed to the feeling of CBD tincture absorbing under their tongue as they attempt to fend off anxiety attacks. Known for its naturally calming effects, CBD absorbs fast in tincture form, making its messiness the only downside of CBD tinctures for anxiety.

The bottom line: Are CBD gummies as effective as CBD oil?

To finish up, we’ll provide a bit more detail regarding the comparative effectiveness of CBD gummies and CBD oil. For instance, the method you use to orally ingest CBD doesn’t seem to impact its effectiveness as much as the fact that you ingested it orally — while there are minor differences, CBD tinctures and CBD gummies are much more similar than, say, CBD tinctures and CBD vapes.

As a result, there shouldn’t be much of an inherent potency difference between CBD oils and CBD gummies. The main differences, rather, lie in the properties of the products themselves and how they’re used. CBD tinctures are messier than CBD gummies, for instance, but CBD tinctures usually kick in faster.

Now that you know that CBD gummies work just as well as CBD oil, it’s time to ask yourself another question: Which type of CBD product would you most prefer to use? If you aren’t yet certain, it might be a good idea to try both CBD oil and CBD gummies for yourself.

Then, you can gauge the difference from an educated perspective. Just remember to choose your products carefully since potency and quality vary significantly between specific CBD tinctures and gummies.