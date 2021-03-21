Ditching Doomsday Thinking: 7 Things You Need to Know About Detox

If you’re suffering from a substance abuse disorder, finding the best treatment can be daunting and downright discouraging. Perhaps you’re seeking relief and recovery but aren’t sure where to begin your search. Or maybe you’re determined to detox your body as soon as possible. The latter goal is often overwhelming, given the intensity of withdrawal symptoms can impede even the most well-intentioned efforts.

Withdrawal symptoms are indeed painful and uncomfortable, but they can also be life-threatening in some instances. Remember, your uphill battle to sober living can be as physically-taxing as it is mentally-taxing. That said, after confronting your demons, prepare for the physical hardships ahead. As a first step, you’ll need to purge your system of lingering toxins–a challenging but imperative part of the recovery process. Before you fall prey to fear and defeat, though, it’s essential to educate yourself about the realities of detoxing. Read on for the most relevant information to guide your recovery journey.

Medically-assisted detox

Medically-assisted detox aims to mitigate physical unease as you stop the usage and consumption of drugs and alcohol. Professionals frequently utilize a combination of medication, treatment, and therapy to alleviate your symptoms. It’s helpful to note that medically-assisted detox is recommended for some substances–like heroin and benzodiazepines–over others. Regardless of your current situation, recovery centers like Tampa Bay detox and residential programs can facilitate your substance-free lifestyle changes.

Detox is the first step

Before rehabilitation can even begin, you must purify your bloodstream from chemicals and toxins that are characteristic of drugs and alcohol. However, detoxification is only the first phase in breaking the vicious addiction cycle, so a proper rehab regimen should follow. Experts say there’s a high risk of relapsing if you detox without finishing the rehabilitation process.

Symptoms can begin quickly

Your withdrawal symptoms will only arise after you completely stop drinking alcohol or using drugs. Once you start detoxing, your body begins cleansing itself of accumulated toxins. The process ranges from person to person–since no two bodies are the same–and depends on your specific constitution. In select cases, symptoms may appear after only a few hours.

Detox duration varies

The amount of time your body needs to detox from drugs or alcohol depends on various factors. Determinants include the type of substance, the quantity taken, and length of usage. Your age and overall health are also valuable indicators. It usually takes anywhere from a couple of days to a few weeks to complete the whole detox process.

Individual symptoms range

People rarely experience the same sensations–physical or emotional–during the detox phase. Your withdrawal symptoms can vary in type and severity according to your unique condition. Increased cravings, hallucinations, anxiety, and irregular heartbeats are all examples of what you might encounter. Take comfort in the fact that most symptoms won’t last for an extended period. Trained medical professionals can provide coping strategies and medication to ease your suffering.

Relapsing can increase dependence

If you begin using drugs or consuming alcohol after detoxing, you’ll probably end up with a higher tolerance level and an increased dependence on your chosen substance. Understandably so, resuming drug use or drinking again should always be avoided at all costs. Receiving additional treatment and rehab after finishing your detox is paramount to increase your odds of success.

Not everyone succeeds at first

Unfortunately, not every person prevails during their first detox attempt. Detoxing is a demanding process that should never be taken lightly. If you cannot complete the full detox on your initial try, don’t despair or give up. Keep in mind that many people struggle before moving on to rehabilitation and eventual recovery. Keep your sights set on the light at the end of the substance abuse tunnel, no matter how dire your circumstances might seem.