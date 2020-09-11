While our travel plans for the summer and this upcoming fall have likely all fallen by the wayside due to COIVD-19, we can still daydream of our next vacation adventure, right? From planes to trains to automobiles, here are a few of the different types of travel to plan for when travel becomes viable again.

The Weekend Getaway

Sometimes we just need a quick break from our daily lives, and weekend getaways are the perfect trip for a short break. Taking a road trip to a nearby city you’ve never seen or even taking a long weekend trip to another state are both viable options for a weekend trip. Look for cheap airfare for trips from Friday through Sunday, or plan a road trip within a couple of hours radius of your hometown.

The Family Vacation

Family vacations can be a great bonding experience for the family. Pack up the kids and even your dog for a trip the whole family will love. Try to pick a destination that has something everyone will love, from theme parks for the kids to a relaxing spa for the parents. Writing up an itinerary is also the best way to plan a family vacation to keep everyone on the same page before and during the trip.

The All-Inclusive Package

All-inclusive vacations do the hard planning for you. Simply pick the destination you’d like to visit, and then look for all-inclusive deals that package flights, hotel accommodations, and even adventurous excursions for one price. These trips are great for travelers looking for a relaxing and easy vacation.

The Cultural Enrichment Trip

For those looking to gain new experiences and grow as an individual, trips with a focus on cultural experiences are highly beneficial. Plan tours and guided experiences focused on local history and culture. On these trips, plan to fully immerse yourself in the culture by trying new foods, learning the language, and interacting with locals.

While there are many different types of travel to plan for, these are some of the most popular types of travel to experience when travel becomes safe again.