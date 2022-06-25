Different Types of Dental Crowns Explained

Even though dental crowns are small and fit over your teeth, there are different types available. Each dental crown covers the visible part of your teeth, also known as crowns. These restorative dental prostheses are widely used for restoring damaged and decayed teeth that need additional support to maintain functioning and improve appearance. Dental implants are also commonly used for filling the gaps that have been left by the missing teeth.

As dental crowns get placed over your existing teeth, the dentist would first need to reduce and shape the natural structure of your teeth. This would ensure that the bite remains even after the crown is placed. In order for the tooth to be shaped and reduced, the teeth surrounding it would also need to be numb.

Once the dentist has properly prepared the teeth, an oral scan or dental impression would have to be taken. The information obtained would be sent to the dental laboratory for the dental crowns to be made. After the permanent crown has been made and sent to the dentist, it would be checked to ensure that it fits you. Then, it would be cemented in your mouth. Now that you know more about dental crowns, let’s take a close look at the different types of options available.

All-Resin Dental Crowns

One of the types of dental crowns that are available includes all-resin dental crowns. They are one of the most affordable options in the short term. Dental composite resin is used to create them. The best thing about all-resin dental crowns is that they can match the color of your surrounding teeth to ensure that they blend in. Besides this, you would also be relieved to know that they require the least tooth preparation. But, you should keep in mind that they are not the best option long-term since they tend to be much weaker in comparison to other dental crown types and can get easily damaged.

All-Porcelain Dental Crowns

Also known as all-ceramic crowns, all-porcelain dental crowns are made using ceramic and porcelain. Anyone who is allergic to metal should consider all-porcelain dental crowns as they are completely metal-free. Besides, you can match the color of porcelain crowns with that of your teeth. This is why they are also normally used in cosmetic dental procedures for improving the color, shape, and size of the teeth. But, you need to understand that porcelain crowns are not as durable as metal crowns or porcelain fused to metal dental crowns. Moreover, all-porcelain dental crowns also wear down the surrounding teeth.

Metal Dental Crowns

Another type of dental crown that you need to know about is metal dental crowns. As they are made using metal, they offer a metallic appearance which is why they are not as popular. However, they provide amazing durability. It is worth mentioning that you can choose from different metals to create the crowns such as copper, platinum, gold, and base metal like nickel-chromium and cobalt-chromium. Generally, metal crowns are a mix of a base metal alloy and a precious metal.

When it comes to the restoration of molars, you should consider metal crowns as they are very strong. In addition to this, they also do not wear out the surrounding teeth. Hence, you would have nothing to worry about when you get them. Besides, if you get them for the back of your mouth, nobody would even notice. Thus, you would be able to smile freely without having to stress about how you look. But, metallic crowns do corrode with time and are not the most long-lasting option.

However, new types of metal crowns have emerged that use zirconia, a member of the titanium family, which last longer. These crowns even allow same-day dental crowns and offer a more aesthetically-pleasing appearance.

Porcelain Fused to Metal Dental Crowns

In addition to the above, there is also porcelain fused to metal dental crowns. They are also called PFM crowns and are made using porcelain and have a metal base underneath. Thus, you get dental crowns that look just like porcelain and provide the strength of metal crowns. Individuals who do not want a metallic look but still want strength can opt for porcelain fused to metal dental crowns. But, you will need to consider the fact that the porcelain would wear down the surrounding teeth. Besides this, the metal ring might be visible in case your gums have receded.

Stainless Steel Dental Crowns

Mainly used for the restoration of primary teeth in kids, stainless steel dental crowns are a less popular option. They are a viable option for children who have undergone baby root canals or pump therapy. As they are created for primary teeth, they do not last a long time. If you require temporary crowns for protecting your teeth until the permanent crowns are placed, the dentist will use stainless steel crowns. A great thing about them is that they require minimal preparation. This means that it should not take a long time for you to get stainless steel dental crowns placed.

Although dental crowns are quite small, they are integral for ensuring that your teeth remain in excellent condition and allow you to eat, speak and smile.