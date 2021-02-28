Dietary And Blood Cholesterols: What To Know

However, a heart-healthy diet and lifestyle may help a person maintain optimum cardiovascular health. Individuals can work with their doctor to manage any personal factors that could affect their cholesterol levels.

A scientific advisory from the AHA indicates there is no proven link between the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and dietary cholesterol.

Blood cholesterol and dietary cholesterol

Generally, the body makes enough cholesterol to satisfy its needs. However, a person’s diet may contribute additional cholesterol, depending on the food included in the diet. Types of cholesterol There are two different types of cholesterol: Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol: This is sometimes called “bad cholesterol.” It is made by the body and exists in some food sources such as red meat and dairy products. It helps carry cholesterol through the bloodstream. If there is too much LDL cholesterol in a person’s blood, it may attach to the walls of the blood vessels and form plaques. These plaques may narrow the usable space in the blood vessel and reduce blood flow. High-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol: This is sometimes called “good cholesterol” and may have a protective effect on the heart. It picks up extra cholesterol to carry it out of the bloodstream and back to the liver, where it may be recycled or eliminated. Dietary cholesterol Dietary cholesterol comes from some foods, such as eggs, dairy products, meat, and shellfish. In the past, dietary guidelines recommended limiting the consumption of dietary cholesterol to 300 mg/day. However, a review of current research shows no evidence that dietary cholesterol increases the risk of heart disease in healthy individuals. Although dietary cholesterol has no proven effect on cardiovascular health, a person’s doctor may advise them to reduce their intake of saturated fat, and increase their intake of fruits, vegetables, and fiber.

Limiting dietary cholesterol

Risk factors

According to the NIH, risk factors for high blood cholesterol can include the following:

a person’s age

family history

genes

ethnicity or race

biological sex

In some cases, doctors may recommend prescription medications to lower cholesterol.

Medications

Cholesterol-lowering medications, such as statins, may be necessary for people with certain conditions including:

Familial hypercholesterolemia (FH), which is a genetic condition. It can start at a young age and may lead to high LDL cholesterol levels.

Type 2 diabetes, which can affect cholesterol levels and may increase the risk of stroke or a heart attack.

Cardiovascular disease, which may raise the risk of heart attack or stroke.

A person should consult with their doctor to make sure they are getting the correct medication.

Prevention

A person can make lifestyle or diet changes that may lower high cholesterol levels, or maintain healthy ones. For example:

eating a healthy diet, including limiting foods high in saturated fats

getting regular physical activity

maintaining a healthy weight

avoiding tobacco use

limiting alcohol

Getting regularly tested for cholesterol levels can also help monitor change and track long-term progress.

When to contact a doctor If a person is unaware of their cholesterol levels, they can visit their doctor to get tested. Otherwise healthy adults should get their cholesterol levels checked every 4 to 6 years, according to the CDC. Anyone concerned with symptoms may also want to arrange a visit with their doctor. Although high cholesterol does not usually produce symptoms, there may be complications that do.