Diagnosis For 4.4.22: Checking The Pulse Of Florida Health Care News And Policy

It’s springtime in Tallahassee, a time for an explosion of pollen and, sometimes, a frenzy of lawmaking.

For several decades — except in redistricting years — the annual 60-day Legislative Session was traditionally between March and May, the loveliest time of year in the Capital City. But for the last decade, during even-numbered years, Session started in January, and lawmakers finish their work and leave town by March.

Except they usually don’t. And they didn’t this year.

Lawmakers had to extend the 2022 Session by a few days to pass the only bill required by law to pass: the General Appropriations Act.

And now Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling lawmakers back into town for a Special Session on congressional redistricting. The Session is slated to start at noon April 19 and end no later than 11:59 p.m., Friday, April 22.

As of right now, the Session has not been expanded beyond that one item, although that hasn’t stopped much of the buzz and speculation.

However, one important thing to look for is whether the Legislature sends the budget to DeSantis BEFORE they return to town. If legislative leaders decide to hold off, that could give the Governor a bit more leverage as lawmakers try to strike a deal in redistricting.

And speaking of springtime, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America has released its annual list of so-called “pollen capitals,” and … wait for it … Tallahassee didn’t make the cut.

THEN WHAT’S THAT GREEN STUFF ALL OVER THE CARS?

Miami and Jacksonville are among the Top 25 metropolitan statistical areas in the 2022 Allergy Capitals, the latest iteration of an annual report on overall pollen counts. Other Florida MSAs included in the report include Lakeland (37), Daytona Beach (38); Orlando (41); Sarasota (42); Cape Coral (45); Palm Bay (46); and Tampa (53).

Anyone who lives in Tallahassee or has been here in the springtime for Session knows this is no place for people with allergies. After some digging, Diagnosis learned the pollen focused only on the 100 largest metropolitan statistical areas nationwide. Tallahassee’s MSA is ranked No. 141.

— Will Florida be next? —

On Friday, the Joe Biden administration gave Medicaid officials in Louisiana the green light to extend care to 14,000 pregnant and postpartum women in Medicaid and the federal Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

“Having postpartum care can be lifesaving and lead to better long-term health outcomes for new parents and newborns,” said Health & Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Thanks to President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, we are able to make it easier for states like Louisiana to give thousands more pregnant and postpartum people across the country access to high-quality, affordable coverage for the essential first year after birth. The Biden-(Kamala) Harris administration has made maternal health and equity a priority, and we are working to ensure every parent has access to the care they and their child deserve.”

Florida also submitted a Medicaid request to provide postpartum health care to women for one year following their pregnancy but has not yet received approval. The issue was a top priority for House Speaker Chris Sprowls, who thought it wise to tap into additional Medicaid funds under the American Rescue Plan.

Florida Medicaid Director Tom Wallace told a Medicaid advisory panel talks with the federal government about the state’s request to extend the coverage resumed in earnest after the Legislature passed SB 2526 in the 2022 Session. The bill clarifies that the Children’s Health Insurance Program will also continue to provide pregnancy and postpartum coverage to women who have turned 19 if they are not eligible for Medicaid. The change ensures the program, which provides subsidized coverage for those who earn too much to qualify for traditional Medicaid, also provides women with 12 months of coverage following the birth of their child.

Florida is one of nine states requesting approval from the federal government to extend the postpartum benefits to women in Medicaid and preteens and teenagers in CHIP.

As many as 720,000 pregnant and postpartum women across the United States could be guaranteed Medicaid and CHIP benefits for one year under the American Rescue Plan.