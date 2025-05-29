DFCU: The Member-Owned Credit Union Putting South Floridians First

For 75 years, DFCU Financial has been a place where members come first. Throughout that time, this financial institution watched many others grow larger and choose to prioritize profits over people. Despite this, DFCU remains committed to its members and the South Florida communities it serves by offering banking where trust, community, and personalized care transcend transactions.

What makes DFCU different?

At DFCU, value and impact come hand in hand. This innovative, member-focused financial institution carved out a distinct niche in the banking world by understanding what truly matters to its members.

One of the biggest draws is DFCU’s Cash Back program, a one-of-a-kind initiative that has returned nearly $500 million to members over the course of nearly two decades.

“In essence, we give back to our members just for banking with us,” explains Ryan Goldberg, president and CEO of DFCU Financial. “This isn’t a typical perk you often find at banks or credit unions. It’s just a way we like to say thank you.”

DFCU also finds ways to honor the community members who dedicate their lives to others. “Our gratitude mortgage program offers exclusive benefits designed to give back to our teachers, first responders, healthcare workers, and others,” notes Goldberg. “It’s a meaningful way to show appreciation for those who protect, educate, and care for our community.”

However, perhaps the most valuable part of membership is the personalized guidance offered by DFCU’s financial partners. These dedicated experts partner with members to turn financial hurdles into milestones.

“We’re here to help our customers plan everything from budgets to retirements,” notes Goldberg. “Our exciting mortgage services for Florida homeowners even enable many members to purchase their dream homes. DFCU is in the financial services industry, but above all, we are in the people business.”

Whether it’s personal checking or business expansion loans, DFCU offers solutions tailored to the unique needs of everyday Floridians. For entrepreneurs, small business owners, or individuals trying to navigate their financial journey, DFCU unlocks paths for growth that go beyond cookie-cutter banking products.

Putting South Floridians first: Tailored solutions and local connections

For DFCU, South Florida is far more than just another market. It’s home. With team members who live and work here, they’ve cultivated a deep understanding of the local economy, the spirit of the region, and the challenges that residents and business owners face. This first-hand connection rests at the core of their decision-making and ensures that all financial solutions are tailored to the area’s unique needs.

However, DFCU’s dedication to its community goes far beyond financial services. They actively invest in the people who make South Florida thrive. An example includes their upcoming First Responders Day on May 16th at the Naples branch.

“We want to honor the first responders who keep our communities safe,” notes Goldberg. “And we hope to inspire others to support the roles these men and women play in our lives. It’s just one way we connect with South Florida, ensuring that our members and the surrounding community grow together.”

Growing to serve more: expansion and community outreach

DFCU recently expanded into Winter Park, Florida, through the acquisition of Winter Park National Bank. The new branch will be ready to serve that area by January 2026.

As the credit union expands to better serve its members, it remains deeply committed to giving back. To celebrate its 75th anniversary, DFCU will donate $75,000 to nonprofits in the regions it serves.

“This initiative is special because of its member-driven approach,” Goldberg observes. “We invite our members to nominate the organizations they care about most. We do this because we want the donations to directly reflect the community’s values.”

In a financial world dominated by impersonal megabanks and flashy apps, DFCU Financial stays grounded in what matters most: people. From its bold cash back program to its personalized Financial Partners, from its gratitude for local heroes to its industry-leading satisfaction scores, this credit union proves that banking doesn’t have to be cold and corporate — it can be personal, meaningful, and empowering.

DFCU’s community efforts and partnerships strengthen the growing bond with South Florida. As DFCU continues recognizing first responders in Naples, supporting teachers through the gratitude mortgage program, and spotlighting local charities, members are proud to be part of a credit union prioritizing collective success.

“Whether you’re opening a first checking account, scaling a business, or planning for retirement, you’re never just a number,” Goldberg concludes. “Here, you’re part of something bigger. Here’s to the next 75 years of trust, growth, and service.”



Disclaimer



The information contained in South Florida Reporter is for general information purposes only.

The South Florida Reporter assumes no responsibility for errors or omissions in the contents of the Service.

In no event shall the South Florida Reporter be liable for any special, direct, indirect, consequential, or incidental damages or any damages whatsoever, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tort, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Service or the contents of the Service. The Company reserves the right to make additions, deletions, or modifications to the contents of the Service at any time without prior notice.

The Company does not warrant that the Service is free of viruses or other harmful components



