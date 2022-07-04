Determining The Best Furnace Filter

The filter is one of your heating system’s most fundamental parts. Its primary function is to remove debris and dust from the air that passes through the furnace. Without the air filter, dirt and dust may harm internal parts. This may, in turn, raise your maintenance expenses and reduce the furnace’s lifespan.

Changing your filter offers many benefits, and there are various ways to choose the best.

Check the MERV rating

You must first understand MERV ratings to determine a filter’s performance and efficiency. The efficiency of the Air Filter is evaluated using the MERV (Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value) standard rating system.

Less airborne pollutants and dust particles can pass through an air filter with a higher MERV value since it has a finer filtration. The maximum level of filtration, with a MERV rating of 16, is the best.

Consider the size

One of the most important factors to consider when purchasing a furnace air filter is the filter’s size. The edges of the majority of furnace filters are sized. Measure the filter yourself if you can’t spot measurements along the edge.

You can also consult the furnace’s manual to determine the size of your filter. It may be the wrong size if you purchase a filter that does not fit snugly into your furnace system.

Know the type you need

There are several filters, and you must know which type you need. Below are some examples you can consider;

Pleated allergy-These furnace filters are pleated, as the name implies. As particles are being filtered out, the pleating enhances airflow. Pleated filters are suitable for removing prevalent allergens and fine particles from the air.

Activated carbon filters-These furnace filters include activated carbon that aids with odor management. Kitchen smoke or pet scents get eliminated with the aid of activated carbon. These filters are more expensive than allergen pleated filters. The additional cost might not be a problem when you have odor problems.

Washable Electrostatic filters-These washable furnace filters are often long-lasting. They cost more than single-use filters. Moreover, they result in significant long-term cost reductions because they are permanent.

Changing furnace filters

For optimal performance and comfort in the house, furnace maintenance is crucial. Changing your furnace filter is one approach to keep things working smoothly and effectively.

Improve indoor quality

Pollutants and allergens are no longer effectively captured by an outdated furnace filter. There are health issues due to the circulation of dirty air. These allergens get removed by a new filter, which also purifies the air circulated.

Increase furnaces lifespan

The lifespan of your furnace might get shortened by an overused system caused by a blocked filter, making replacement a necessity rather than an option.

It saves money

Your HVAC system operates more effectively when your air filter is in good working order. This lowers your utility expense by preserving energy. The initial cost of replacing filters becomes much more appealing because it also eliminates the need for future repairs.

Your furnace can’t be complete without a filter. If you want to get the right filter knowing the MERV rating, considering the size and determining your type is a great way to be perfect. Moreover, changing your filter is much beneficial since, in the long run, you end up saving a lot.