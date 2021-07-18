Details and Recipes Of Foie Gras

Foie gras dates back to the postclassical era of Europe. Derived from the liver of a duck or goose, it is a gastronomical heritage of France by the nation’s law. It usually has a silky, butter-rich, and melting taste that tastes best when served with some crusty bread and a glass of sweet wine.

It is available in different forms like foie gras entier (1-2 liver lobes, available in jars), bloc de foie gras (fully cooked with 98% foie gras), and avec morceaux (50% foie gras pieces for the goose and 30% for duck).

Where to buy it?

Foie Gras Gourmet has brought in the delivery of foie gras in jars which is preserved for longer times. One should buy goose and duck foie gras from them. They even ship abroad to make sure that expatriates do not miss the flavor of foie gras for a longer time.

Recipes of foie gras

Pressed duck foie gras with rhubarb and pistachios

To begin with, mix pepper(1g), salt(4g), sugar(1g), and sauternes(75ml) in a bowl, followed by soaking foie gras in this solution for about 22-24 hours. After this, transfer the duck fat(500ml) to a pan and heat it to 80 degrees celsius. Poach the solution soaked foie gras in the fat for 18 -20 minutes.

Segregate the gras from the fat and place it onto a cotton cloth. Position the lobe flat on a chopping board, use a sharp knife to incise the central veins, remove them gently. Now squeeze it in a rectangular shape and wrap it with cling film and freeze it for the next 24 hours.

Preserve 5cm rhubarb sticks(200g) in an airtight container, add pomegranate liquor(200g) to it and leave for 2-2.5 hours.

Boil chopped ginger(10g) and grenadine syrup(50g) in a pan with a port(300ml). To add spicy flavor to it, add single pieces of cinnamon stick and peppercorn in crushed form. Leave the mixture to cool.

Filter out port and spices in a container, add gelatin(2 sheets), wait till it cools down to room temperature. Pour it over the frozen foie gras and freeze the whole set again.

Remove the rhubarb sticks from the liquor. Heat it in a pan on low heat until it achieves syrup consistency. Pour this liquor onto the rhubarb stick like a varnish on furniture.

Take out the foie gras from the fridge, slice it, beautify it with pieces of rhubarb on each piece, and pour some extra syrup to enrich its taste. You may garnish it with pistachio nuts or basil cress.

Foie gras terrine

Chop the foie gras as mentioned previously. 1 lobe of denervated gras is added to a solution of wine(375 ml), sugar(30g), and salt(60g). Leave it for 3.5 hours, followed by its extraction from the solution and drying.

Place foie gras in terrine mold with a weight over it and freeze.

Take it out the next day, put the mold containing the gras in a roasting tray filled with hot water. Place it inside a preheated oven and let it cook until gras for around 1.5-2 hours.

Cool it as per your eating habits, slice it, and serve with salad, jelly, and toasted bread