Destin, Florida, Fishing: All You Need to Know (Video)

“The Luckiest Fishing Village in the World” needs no introduction. Located in Florida’s Panhandle, Destin boasts access to shallow bays, productive reefs, and the deep waters of the Gulf of Mexico. A Destin fishing adventure, therefore, has something for everyone! Go after a range of species unimaginable almost anywhere else as you embark on the angling experience of a lifetime.

With so much to talk about, it’s difficult to cover everything this world-famous town has to offer. But we’ll try to make sure that you know everything there is about fishing in Destin in this post. Read on to discover all about the fish species, sweet spots, and even the town’s fishing tournaments. When you’re done with reading, you’ll be ready to get on the water.

What fish can I catch in Destin?

If you’d want to compile a list of all the fish in Destin, you’d need a whole book. There’s no end to what you can catch here! Here are some of the best picks of a Destin fishing voyage.

Redfish

We’ll start our journey in the shallow inshore waters, where one of the Gulf Coast’s most sought-after fish is in abundance. Red Drum or Redfish, as it’s commonly known, is an all-round prized fish. Tough-fighting and delicious alike, it’s a joy from the moment you feel the bite to your last mouthful at dinner.

You’ll find these creatures year-round in the shallow waters of the Choctawhatchee Bay. Come in summer or fall, and you can get your hands on some oversized “Bulls.” Hit these fishing grounds and get your hands on enough fish to fill the boat! There’s also a star-studded supporting cast of Spotted Trout, Flounder, and Sheepshead adding to the menu at the end of the day. For more information on Redfish fishing in Destin, you can read our guide.

Tarpon

Wherever you can find Tarpon, chances are that it’s going to make the list of top catches in the area. The “Silver King” is one of the world’s most prized inshore game fish, and for good reason too. These ancient creatures leap out of the water as they do whatever they can to get off the end of your line. So settle in for the fight of your life.

Destin Tarpon fishing won’t disappoint. The Silver King frenzy on frenzy kicks off in summer, and you’re sure to find one of these beauties in the shallows. Fishing at night yields the best results, but you can combine your daytime trip with going for Jack Crevalle and Pompano for a serious workout.