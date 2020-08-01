Dental Crowns – Benefits, Purpose and Procedure

Dental crowns are one of the most common dental procedures. This is a wonderful process that will do everything, from protecting your teeth to improving your smile.

What is a Dental Crown?

To simply put it, a dental crown is a cap that is placed on your tooth to replace the visible part of your tooth. The dental crowns will be attached to discolored, decayed, cracked, and damaged teeth. The purpose of the dental crown is to restore the function, shape, and size of your teeth.

What is the Purpose of Dental Crowns?

There are several reasons why you might require a dental crown.

For making cosmetic modification possible

To help in holding the bridge in place

For covering a dental implant

To hold a cracked tooth or to protect a weak tooth

Help restore a broken tooth

For covering and supporting a tooth with a filling

To cover discolored or misshapen teeth

Help cover a tooth that has a large cavity for a filling

How Does Dental Crown Works?

According to My Dentist San Francisco, the crown procedure starts with your dentist preparing the tooth for taking an impression to send to the dental laboratory. After that, the dentist will make a temporary crown to protect the tooth until the restoration is being made. Once the restoration is complete, the crown must be attached to the tooth. For this, an adhesive can be used, or it can be cemented.

Thanks to the advanced technology, CAD/CAM technology offers a 3-D image of your teeth. In such cases, the restoration is created using milling of ceramic blocks. In case the dentist has CAD/CAM technology, there will be no need for a temporary crown.

You will come for your second visit when the permanent crown is ready. The dentist will adjust your crown in your mouth and cement it permanently in place.

How Much Will It Cost?

Though the starting cost of a dental crown is around $800, it depends on a range of factors. The cost is dependent on the preparatory work required, what will be covered by the insurance plan, and the material you will be using for the crown.

There are plenty of benefits of dental crowns. Here are some of the most common ones:

It will help in relieving pain

The most common reason for using dental crowns is for restorative purposes. It is an excellent method to repair a damaged or decayed tooth. If you have an infection, a chip, crack, or tooth injury, you might probably feel pain when you drink or eat something. The pain can range from mild to severe and cause discomfort.

Once the underlying problem is resolved, the remaining part of the tooth can still cause discomfort or might be prone to further damage. This is where a crown comes in handy. It will prevent further damage to your tooth and might also decrease sensitivity.

Crowns Are Custom-made

Another benefit of dental crowns is that it will look natural. This is because it is custom made for you. It means you will not have to worry about color, shape, and size. The dentist will take a molded impression of your tooth and make sure it matches your existing teeth. A great thing about this is that it will just look natural. No one can tell the difference.

Helps in Restoring Your Teeth Appearance

Dental crowns are popular for cosmetic purposes as well. The crown will fit over the existing tooth, making it possible to immediately cover discolored, stained, misshapen, cracked, and chipped teeth. This is a wonderful way to enhance the appearance of your teeth. Also, it will help in increasing your confidence level.

The Procedure is Simple

Many people think the dental crown is a complex and complicated procedure. Well, it is just a misconception. A dental crown is a straightforward and not invasive procedure. The dentist will remove the damaged part of the tooth and shape your tooth. They will take an impression and get a crown made. After that, they will hold the tooth in place with a crown.

Therefore, a dental crown is a simple and pretty straightforward procedure that can be completed in one or two visits. With good oral hygiene, you can make sure it lasts for a long time.