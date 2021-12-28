Deep Sea Fishing in Fort Myers: A Complete Guide

When you think of Fort Myers, you probably imagine rich backcountry waterways, or winding up the Caloosahatchee, right? You wouldn’t be wrong, but this corner of Florida has much more to offer than that. The Gulf of Mexico is right on your doorstep, meaning that deep sea fishing in Fort Myers is well worth exploring.

Head out beyond the barrier islands and discover rich reefs right away. And the further you go, the better it gets. Fancy getting your hands on a big, dazzling Red Snapper? How about Mahi Mahi? Deepwater Groupers more your thing? They’re all available, along with many more of the world’s most sought-after fish. Read on to find out how you could land the fish of your dreams.

Top Deep Sea Fishing Targets in Fort Myers

We’ll start our guide to deep sea fishing by introducing you to the stars of the show. There’s no shortage of prized fish out in the Gulf, and most of them are available on a journey out of the “Paradise Coast.”

Snappers

Any angler worth their salt knows about Red Snapper. But you’ll need to book early to get your chance to land one, as spots fill up fast when the season hits. These creatures are photogenic, incredibly fun to catch, and grow to massive sizes – especially the further out you go. Come from early June through most of July to take advantage of the season. There’s also often the chance to target them in October and November. Find out all about it in our dedicated article.

Reds aren’t the only Snappers you can find on a trip out of Fort Myers. Inshore and nearshore, Mangrove and Yellowtail Snappers are popular targets, and out in the Gulf, there’s always the chance of a larger Lane Snapper. Each of these creatures promises an exciting battle once hooked and a tasty reward at the end of the day.

Amberjack

If you had to draw a fish, you’d probably draw something similar to an Amberjack. These unremarkable-looking creatures are by no means average, especially in the Gulf of Mexico. This is one of the best places in the world to target them, as they come in their thousands and grow to massive sizes. Just like Red Snapper, they get bigger the further out you go and offer up plenty of excitement and lots of delicious meat.

They go for any kind of bait, which might go some way to explaining how they grow so big! Try anything – real or artificial – and chances are, these fish will bite. With that in mind, you can also try a range of different techniques to land them from trolling to bottom fishing, to jigging. But more on all of that a little later.

Cobia

In general, where there are Amberjack in the Gulf of Mexico, you’ll also find Cobia. These close friends go hand-in-hand (or should that be “fin-in fin”), inhibiting the same waters. And you can also target them in the same manner as Amberjack, but you won’t need such heavy gear. Cobia fishing is all about light tackle action, as they grow up to around 30 pounds – although judging by their length, you’d expect a lot more!

These creatures mainly feed near structures, so try and head out to buoys or around reefs for the best result. If you’ve spotted a Cobia and fancy casting your line, try and drop the bait just above your target’s nose. But they’re not particularly fussy eaters either, so trolling with artificials can be just as effective as bottom fishing with live bait.