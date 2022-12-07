December Sun For Florida Thursday

Thursday features lots of sun and maybe a cloud or two at times. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s.

Friday will bring good sun and some clouds at times to the east coast metro area, while it will be another sunny day along the Gulf coast. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will feature plenty of sun and just a few clouds. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will continue our stretch of sunny and dry days with seasonable temperatures. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and a few clouds in spots. Highs on Monday will be near 80 degrees.

In the tropics, we’re tracking a low in the central Atlantic that has a medium chance of becoming a subtropical or tropical depression during the next few days. But it will remain in the middle of the ocean.