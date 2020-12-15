December Sun and Clouds

Tuesday features a mix of sun and clouds along the Gulf coast, while more sun and fewer clouds are in the forecast for the east coast metro area. HIghs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast and the low 80s in the east coast metro area.

Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, along with some afternoon showers near the Gulf coast. Wednesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with an increasing northwesterly breeze as a front approaches. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday will start with morning lows ranging from the low 50s to near 60 degrees. Then we’ll see plenty of sun, a few clouds at times, and a cool breeze. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Saturday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds in spots. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s.