December Global Holidays – 20 To Celebrate In 2022 (Videos)

December is a month of celebration around the world! With so many different holidays and traditions, it can be hard to know where to start. As of May 15, 2022, there are 20 top December holidays that people celebrate worldwide.

This festive guide will help you learn about some of the most popular December global holidays. From Christmas to Hanukkah to Kwanzaa, there is something for everyone! So, get your passport ready and start planning your trip around the globe!

20 December Global Holidays

A holiday is a special day or period of time when people celebrate something important to them. It can be a religious holiday, like Christmas day or Hanukkah, or a cultural holiday, like Chinese New Year or Carnival.

These December holidays are often based on traditions and values that are important to the people who celebrate them. Moreover, they can be a great way to connect with your culture or religion, and they often involve special food, music, and traditions.

So whether you’re looking for a way to connect with your own culture or religion, or you’re just curious about how people celebrate around the world, here are 20 December global holidays to take part in:

December Global Holidays Celebrated Worldwide

Date Holiday What we celebrate December 1, 2022 World AIDS Day World AIDS Day is a global holiday that is celebrated on December 1st. It is dedicated to raising awareness about AIDS and the impact it has on people all around the world. December 5, 2022 King Bhumibol’s Birthday On this day, Thailand celebrates the birthday of its beloved king, Bhumibol Adulyadej. King Bhumibol was born in 1927 and was the king of Thailand between 1950 and 2016. December 6, 2022 St. Nicholas Day December 6 is a holiday that people celebrate as St. Nicholas Day. It celebrates the life of St. Nicholas (A.K.A. Santa Claus), a Christian saint who was known for his generosity and kindness. On St. Nicholas Day, many people exchange gifts and eat special foods in honor of the saint. December 8, 2022 Bodhi Day Bodhi Day is a holiday that celebrates the moment when the Buddha reached enlightenment. It is observed on December 8th in most countries, but some celebrate it on other dates. December 8, 2022 Immaculate Conception The Immaculate Conception is a Catholic feast day that celebrates the conception of Jesus Christ by Mary, the mother of Jesus. It is celebrated on December 8th and is one of the most important Catholic holidays. December 10, 2022 Human Rights Day Human Rights Day is next on the list of December global holidays. It’s a special day that celebrates the fundamental human rights that every person is entitled to. It’s observed every year on December 10th and is a time to reflect on the progress that has been made in protecting human rights around the world. It is also a time to recommit to making sure that all people are treated with dignity and respect. December 13, 2022 Saint Lucia’s Day Saint Lucia’s Day is not exactly the most famous of the December global holidays. Still, December 13 is a religious holiday in honor of Saint Lucia, the patron saint of light. It is often celebrated with special church services, parades, and cookouts. In some countries, such as Italy and Sweden, it is also a day for celebrating the start of the Christmas season. December 16-24, 2022 Las Posadas Las Posadas is a December holiday celebrated in Mexico and many other Latin American countries. It commemorates the journey of Mary and Joseph to Bethlehem. December 18-26, 2022 Hanukkah Hanukkah is a Jewish holiday that celebrates the re-dedication of the Temple in Jerusalem. It is celebrated for eight days and nights, usually beginning on the 25th of Kislev according to the Hebrew calendar. December 20, 2022 International Human Solidarity Day International Human Solidarity Day is a global holiday on December 20 that celebrates the idea of human brotherhood and cooperation. It was created by the United Nations in 2007 and is celebrated every year on December 20th. The goal of this holiday is to promote peace, understanding, and cooperation between all people. This day is also used to raise awareness about global issues such as poverty, hunger, and disease. December 21, 2022 Winter Solstice The winter solstice is a holiday that celebrates the shortest day of the year. It is observed on December 21st in most countries, but some celebrate it on other dates. The word “solstice” means “sun stands still,” and this name reflects the fact that on the winter solstice, the sun appears to stand still in the sky. After the winter solstice, the days begin to get longer again. December 21, 2022 Yule Yule is a winter holiday that celebrates the rebirth of the sun. It is celebrated by many different people around the world, including Pagans, Wiccans, and Druids. Yule usually takes place in late December or early January and is often marked by special celebrations, gift-giving, and family gatherings. December 23, 2022 Festivus Festivus 2022 is a parody holiday that was created in the 1960s by Seinfeld writer Dan O’Keefe. It celebrates the non-religious aspects of Christmas and is typically celebrated on December 23rd. December 24, 2022 Christmas Eve Christmas Eve is another one of the important December global holidays and a special day for Christians all around the world. It is the day before Christmas and is often celebrated with family gatherings and special church services. Many people exchange gifts on this day, and some families even eat their Christmas dinner on this day. December 25, 2022 Christmas Christmas is a holiday that celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ. It is celebrated by Christians all around the world and is considered one of the most important holidays of the year. December 26, 2022 Boxing Day Boxing Day is another public holiday originally celebrated in the middle-ages in the United Kingdom, today it’s celebrated in many countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. December 26, 2022 St. Stephen’s Day St. Stephen’s Day is a holiday celebrated on December 26th in honor of St. Stephen, the first Christian martyr. It is often celebrated with special church services, parades, and cookouts. December 26, 2022 – January 1, 2023 Kwanzaa Kwanzaa is a holiday that celebrates African-American culture and heritage. It was created in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga and is celebrated every year from December 26th to January 1st. December 31, 2022 New Year’s Eve On New Year’s Eve, people around the globe celebrate the coming of the New Year on this last day in the gregorian calendar. December 31, 2022 Omisoka Omisoka is technically the last of the December global holidays as the Japanese celebrate it on December 31st. It is a day to celebrate the coming of the New Year, and people typically exchange gifts, eat special foods, and participate in traditional ceremonies.

World AIDS Day – December 1st

World AIDS Day is a global holiday that we celebrate on December 1st. This day aims to raise awareness about AIDS and the impact it has on people all around the world.

The first World AIDS Day was celebrated on December 1st, 1988. Further, the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) created this day to raise awareness about AIDS and the impact it has on people worldwide.

On World AIDS Day, many different events and activities take place in order to educate people about the disease. These events can include talks, art exhibits, and memorial services. Additionally, world AIDS Day is also a time to remember those who have lost their lives to AIDS, and to support those who are living with the disease.

By coming together on this day, we can all help to make a difference in the fight against AIDS.

King Bhumibol’s Birthday – December 5th

Every year on December 5th, Thailand celebrates the birthday of its beloved king, Bhumibol Adulyadej. King Bhumibol was born in 1927 and was the king of Thailand between 1950 and 2016.

Even though he is now dead, King Bhumibol is still very popular and loved by the Thai people. On his birthday, many Thais will wear yellow shirts or dresses as a sign of respect. There are also often parades and other celebrations in honor of the king.

If you’re lucky enough to be in Thailand on December fifth, make sure to join in on the festivities! Indeed, it’s a great way to learn more about Thai culture and to celebrate the life of a truly amazing man.

St. Nicholas Day – December 6

St. Nicholas Day is a holiday that people celebrate on December 6th. Famous for his generosity and kindness, this day celebrates the life of St. Nicholas, a Christian saint. Also, on St. Nicholas Day, many people exchange gifts and eat special foods in honor of the saint. For example, some people also celebrate by hanging up stockings or leaving shoes out for St. Nicholas to fill with presents.

Regardless, no matter how you choose to celebrate, St. Nicholas Day is a day to remember the life of a kind and generous man who continues to inspire us today.

Bodhi Day – December 8th

Bodhi day is a Buddhist holiday that commemorates when Siddhartha Gautama attained enlightenment. It is typically celebrated on December 8th in East Asian countries, and on the full moon of the 12th month in the traditional Theravada calendar. In Mahayana Buddhism, bodhi day is also known as Rohatsu.

Bodhi is a Sanskrit and Pali term that means “awakening” or “enlightenment”. Siddhartha Gautama was the founder of Buddhism, and bodhi day celebrates his achievement of becoming enlightened after years of meditation and contemplation.

There are many different stories about how Siddhartha Gautama attained enlightenment, but the most common one is that he sat beneath a tree (usually a Bodhi tree) and vowed not to move until he had reached nirvana. After 49 days of meditation, he finally attained enlightenment.

Bodhi Day is typically celebrated with special religious ceremonies and activities. Many Buddhists will go on pilgrimage to bodhi trees or other holy sites, and some will give donations or take part in special meditations. In some cases, bodhi day is also a time for reflecting on one’s own spiritual journey and vow to follow the Buddhist path.

If you want to celebrate this holiday, there are many ways to do so. For example, you can visit a Buddhist temple, read about the Buddha’s life story, or even try meditation yourself! No matter how you choose to celebrate, Bodhi Day is a day to remember the power of enlightenment.

Immaculate Conception – December 8th

The Immaculate Conception is a Catholic feast day that celebrates the conception of Jesus Christ by Mary, the mother of Jesus. It takes place on December 8th and is one of the most important Catholic holidays.

The Immaculate Conception is based on the belief that Mary was conceived without sin. And, this means that she was born without the stain of sin and was, therefore, able to remain pure throughout her life.

On this day, Catholics attend mass, pray, and give thanks for Mary’s intercession. Also, they also often exchange gifts and spend time with their families.

Human Rights Day – December 10th

Human Rights Day is next on the list of December global holidays. It’s a special day that celebrates the fundamental human rights that every person should have. Indeed, it takes place every year on December 10th and is a time to reflect on the progress in protecting human rights around the world. It is also a time to recommit to making sure that we treat all people with dignity and respect.

Human Rights Day is a day for everyone to celebrate the inherent value of all human beings. Whether you choose to volunteer with a local organization, donate to a worthy cause, or simply take the time to learn more about human rights, we hope you will join us in celebrating this special day!

Saint Lucia’s Day – December 13th

Saint Lucia’s Day is not exactly the most famous of the December global holidays. Still, it’s a holiday we celebrate on December 13th in honor of Saint Lucia, the patron saint of light. On this day, there are often special church services, parades, and cookouts. In some countries, such as Italy and Sweden, it is also a day for celebrating the start of the Christmas season.

On Saint Lucia’s Day, people exchange gifts, eat special foods, and spend time with their families. It is a day to remember the true meaning of Christmas and to celebrate the joy of giving. Whether you celebrate Saint Lucia’s Day or not, we hope you have a happy and healthy holiday season!

Las Posadas – December 16-24

Las Posadas is a December holiday that takes place in Mexico and many other Latin American countries. It commemorates the journey of Mary and Joseph to Bethlehem. And, it usually runs from December 16th to December 24th. Moreover, the name “las posadas” means “the inns,” and refers to the places where Mary and Joseph stayed during their journey.

The holiday is features processions, music, and special foods. On the last night of Las Posadas, a piñata is often broken open and the candy is distributed to the children. Indeed, this holiday is a great way to celebrate the Christmas season with your family and friends!

Hanukkah – December 18-26

Hanukkah is a Jewish holiday that celebrates the re-dedication of the Temple in Jerusalem. Hannukkah lasts eight days and nights, usually beginning on the 25th of Kislev according to the Hebrew calendar. Indeed, in 2022, the Jewish people celebrate Hanukkah on December 18-26.

Hanukkah is a December global holiday that commemorates the story of the Maccabees, a group of Jewish fighters who defeated the Syrian-Greeks in a battle to regain control of the Temple.

During Hanukkah, Jews light candles each night to remember the miracle of the oil that lasted eight nights when it should have only lasted one. Also, they eat special foods, such as latkes (potato pancakes) and sufganiyot (jam filled donuts).

International Human Solidarity Day – December 20th

International Human Solidarity Day is a December global holiday that celebrates the idea of human brotherhood and cooperation. Further, The United Nations came up with International Human Solidarity Day in 2005. And, it takes place every year on December 20th. Indeed, the goal of this holiday is to promote peace, understanding, and cooperation between all people. Moreover, this day is also raises awareness about global issues such as poverty, hunger, and disease.

There are many ways to celebrate this holiday. However, some of the most popular include volunteering at a local charity, donating to a cause you care about, or simply spending time with your family and friends. Whatever you do on this day, remember that we are all in this together!

Winter Solstice – December 21st

The winter solstice is a holiday that celebrates the shortest day of the year. It takes place on December 21st in most countries, but some celebrate it on other dates. Indeed, the word “solstice” means “sun stands still,” and this name reflects the fact that on the winter solstice, the sun appears to stand still in the sky. After the winter solstice, the days begin to get longer again.

There are many different ways to celebrate the holiday. For example, in some cultures, it is a time to honor the sun god or goddess. In others, it is a time of feasting and celebration. Also, some people even go on special trips to see the sunrise on the winter solstice. No matter how you choose to celebrate, the winter solstice is a day to enjoy the company of family and friends.

Yule – December 21st

Yule is a winter holiday that celebrates the rebirth of the sun. Many different people around the world celebrate Yike, including Pagans, Wiccans, and Druids. And, Yule usually takes place on December 21 and ends January 1st, 2023. Further, it’s often marked by special celebrations, gift-giving, and family gatherings.

Many people celebrate Yule by decorating their homes with evergreen trees and holly, making special meals, and lighting candles to symbolize the return of the sun. However you choose to celebrate, Yule is a time to enjoy the company of those you love and to reflect on the past year.

Festivus – December 23rd

Festivus is a parody holiday that was created in 1966 by Seinfeld writer Dan O’Keefe. It celebrates the non-religious aspects of Christmas and typically takes place on December 23rd.

Festivus typically takes place with a “Festivus dinner,” during which participants tell stories about their lives, air their grievances with each other, and compete in “feats of strength.”

Other popular Festivus traditions include the “Festivus pole” (a bare aluminum pole that is used in place of a Christmas tree) and the “Airing of Grievances” (during which participants tell each other what they did wrong over the past year). Whether you celebrate Festivus or not, we hope you have a happy and healthy holiday season!

Christmas Eve – December 24th

Christmas Eve is another one of the important December global holidays and a special day for Christians all around the world. It is the day before Christmas and often takes place with family gatherings and special church services. Many people exchange gifts on this day, and some families even eat their Christmas dinner on this day.

In some countries, such as Germany, Austria, and Poland, Christmas Eve is the main day of celebration. On this day, people attend church, sing Christmas carols, and exchange gifts. In the evening, they may enjoy a special meal and spend time with their families.

Christmas – December 25th

Christmas is a holiday that celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ. Christians celebrate Christmas all around the world and is one of the most important holidays of the year.

Santa Claus, or father Christmas, is a popular figure that is often the figurehead of Christmas. Many people believe that Santa Claus brings gifts to children on Christmas Day, or just before. While there is no single definitive answer to this question, there are several popular theories about what Santa does on Christmas.

Christmas traditions include attending church services, spending time with family and friends, exchanging gifts, and eating special foods. In many countries, Christmas is also a time for giving back to the less fortunate. Indeed, this can be done by volunteering at a local soup kitchen or donating toys to a children’s hospital.

No matter how you choose to celebrate, Christmas is a time of love and joy!

Boxing Day – December 26th

Boxing Day is another public holiday and it takes place on December 26th. Originally celebrated in the middle-ages in the United Kingdom, today it’s celebrated in many countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Further, Boxing Day is a day to celebrate the giving of gifts, and it typically takes place after Christmas Day.

Many people use boxing day to return or exchange the presents they received on Christmas, but it is also a day for giving back to those in need. Last, Boxing Day is a time to spend with family and friends, and many people take this opportunity to exchange stories and memories. No matter how you choose to celebrate, Boxing Day is a day of giving and spending time with loved ones.

St. Stephen’s Day – December 26th

St. Stephen’s Day is a holiday that takes place on December 26th in honor of St. Stephen, the first Christian martyr. We often celebrate it with special church services, parades, and cookouts. In some countries, such as Ireland, it is also a day for celebrating the start of the Christmas season.

On this day, people exchange gifts, eat special foods, and spend time with their families. It is a day to remember the true meaning of Christmas and to celebrate the joy of giving.

Kwanzaa – December 26 – January 1

Kwanzaa is a holiday that celebrates African-American culture and heritage. Dr. Maulana Karenga created this holiday in 1966. Today, it takes place every year from December 26th to January 1st. During this time, people celebrate African traditions and culture by exchanging gifts, eating special foods, and participating in traditional ceremonies. Kwanzaa is a time to come together with family and friends and to celebrate the unique history and culture of African-Americans.

New Year’s Eve: December 31st

On New Year’s Eve, people around the globe celebrate the coming of the New Year on this last day in the gregorian calendar. Many countries have their own unique traditions, but most celebrations involve fireworks, parties, and countdown clocks.

In Times Square in New York City, thousands of people come to watch the ball drop at midnight and ring in the New Year. Other popular New Year’s Eve celebrations include attending a masquerade ball, going to a fancy dinner, or watching the fireworks at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

As New Year’s eve is the last of the December holidays, no matter how you choose to celebrate, make New Year’s Eve is a night to remember!

Omisoka – December 31st

Omisoka is technically the last of the December global holidays as the Japanese celebrate it on December 31st. It is a day to celebrate the coming of the New Year, and people typically exchange gifts, eat special foods, and participate in traditional ceremonies.

Omisoka is an important part of the Japanese culture, and it is a time to come together with family and friends to celebrate the start of the new year. People who are not in Japan can still celebrate Omisoka by attending a New Year’s Eve party, watching the fireworks at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, or attending a masquerade ball.

Final Thoughts About December Global Holidays

The holidays celebrated in December are a special time to come together with family and friends and celebrate traditions from around the world. These holidays remind us of the importance of giving back to our communities and of the joy that comes from celebrating our differences. Whether you celebrate Christmas, Boxing Day, Kwanzaa, or New Year’s Eve, we hope you have a happy and healthy holiday season! Thanks for reading! Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

