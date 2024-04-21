Dave Aronberg’s Divorce Getting Downright Ugly!

Updated April 21, 2024
NY Post Aug. 1, 2023:
They’re on opposite ends of the political spectrum — and now exes Dave and Lynn Aronberg are on opposing sides in sports, too.
Lynn — a former Miami Dolphins cheerleader, and the ex-wife of the State Attorney for Palm Beach County, Fla. — has shifted her NFL allegiance, in part to seemingly spite her Dolphins-loving former hubby.
Lynn and another former Dolphins cheerleader, Lilly Robbins, have launched a new partnership with the Jets to promote Game Time Watches, as the brand’s publicists.
On Tuesday, Lynn told Page Six of the move, “Dave appears almost daily on MSNBC and other like-minded media to spin Trump’s legal proceedings in the worst way possible. While our battles regarding Trump were super-intense, me donning the green and white [Jets colors] in his face should definitely take our differences to a whole new level.”
(July 1, 2017)
Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg‘s divorce, which has been proceeding fairly quietly so far, could get a lot uglier real soon.
Wife Lynn Aronberg, the former Miami Dolphins cheerleader who married the Democratic Party stalwart two years ago, has contacted top New York divorce guy Raul Felder this week to ask if he’d rep her in the divorce case she filed in February.
No decision has been made yet and Lynn’s not returning calls, but we’re told by someone close to Lynn she spent quite a bit of time on the phone with Felder. Josh Bleil, her local lawyer, declined comment.
Who’s Raul Felder?
The list of his divorce clients speaks for itself: Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani; filmmaker Martin Scorcese ‘s ex-wife; writer Tom Clancy‘s ex-wife; actress Robin Givens, the ex-Mrs. Mike Tyson; Liza Minelli‘s ex husband David Gest; Larry Fortensky, Elizabeth Taylor‘s seventh husband; Broadway star Carol Channing; Broadway producer David Merrick; acting legend Richard Harris; and model Christie Brinkley‘s ex-husband Ricky Taubman.