Dave Aronberg’s Divorce Getting Downright Ugly!

Updated April 21, 2024

NY Post Aug. 1, 2023:

They’re on opposite ends of the political spectrum — and now exes Dave and Lynn Aronberg are on opposing sides in sports, too.

Lynn — a former Miami Dolphins cheerleader, and the ex-wife of the State Attorney for Palm Beach County, Fla. — has shifted her NFL allegiance, in part to seemingly spite her Dolphins-loving former hubby.

Lynn and another former Dolphins cheerleader, Lilly Robbins, have launched a new partnership with the Jets to promote Game Time Watches, as the brand’s publicists.

On Tuesday, Lynn told Page Six of the move, “Dave appears almost daily on MSNBC and other like-minded media to spin Trump’s legal proceedings in the worst way possible. While our battles regarding Trump were super-intense, me donning the green and white [Jets colors] in his face should definitely take our differences to a whole new level.”

(July 1, 2017)