Cucumber Recall Expands: Here’s the Full List of Foods Pulled Over Salmonella Risk

On May 19, cucumbers from Bedner Growers were recalled nationwide due to a multistate Salmonella outbreak.
Since then, dozens of other products with cucumbers—such as salads, salsas, and sushi—have been pulled from shelves over Salmonella concerns.
What’s the Update on the Initial Cucumber Recall?
The initial recall includes whole cucumbers grown by Bedner Growers Inc. and distributed by Fresh Start Produce Inc. nationwide since April 29, 2025.
The cucumbers may be contaminated with Salmonella, bacteria that can cause serious foodborne illness.
As of May 30, a total of 45 people have been infected with Salmonella, including 16 hospitalizations, across 18 states.3
Other Recalls Linked to the Ongoing Salmonella Outbreak
The following products were recalled because they contain cucumbers from Bedner Growers that may be contaminated with Salmonella.
If you have any of these products in your kitchen, throw them away immediately and monitor for symptoms of Salmonella infection.
Sliced Cucumbers at Walmart
Company: Walmart Inc.4
Brand: Marketside
Recall Date: May 22, 2025
Product Details:
- Marketside Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices
- UPC/PLU: 62969
- Average Unit Weight: 1.5 lbs.
- Date Codes: All date codes up to 5/24/2025
Retailer: Walmart
Affected State: Texas
Cucumbers, Salads, and Sushi at Target
Company: Target5
Recall Date: May 19, 2025
Products:
- Cucumber; each; item #211-21-9062
- Cucumber; 2 count; item #211-21-9155
- Lemon Pepper Greek-Style Chicken Salad, Good & Gather; 11.2 oz.; item #878-02-0269
- Boar’s Head Lemon Pepper Greek-Style Chicken Salad, Good & Gather; 11.2 oz.; item #878-02-0268
- Mai Sushi Spicy Cali Salad Roll with White Rice; 6.67 oz.; item #232-01-1340
- Mai Sushi 12-Piece California Roll with White Rice; 7.83 oz.; item #232-01-1336
- Mai Sushi Spicy Shrimp Cali Roll with White Rice; 6.14 oz.; item #232-01-1319
- Mai Fusion Special with White Rice; 8.22 oz.; item #232-01-1201
- Mai Sushi March Box of the Month; 11.7 oz.; item #232-01-0233
- Mai Sushi Cali Cream Cheese Roll White Rice; 6.9 oz.; item #232-01-0223
- Mai December Sushi Box of the Month; 11.28 oz.; item #232-01-0181
- Mai November Sushi Box of the Month; 11.42 oz; item #232-01-0180
- Mai October Sushi Box of the Month; 11.54 oz.; item #232-01-0179
- Mai Veggie Fresh Roll; 6.5 oz.; item #232-01-0164
- Mai Vegetable Roll White Rice; 5.7 oz.; item #232-01-0158
- Mai Shrimp Fresh Roll; 7.4 oz.; item #232-01-0156
- Mai Spicy California Roll White Rice; 6.1 oz.; item #232-01-0153
- Mai Spicy Salmon Rice Bowl White Rice; 9.6 oz.; item #232-01-0152
- Mai Spicy Tuna Salad Rice Bowl White Rice; 9.6 oz.; item #232-01-0149
- Mai Shrimp Tempura Crunch Roll White Rice; 6.8 oz.; item #232-01-0148
- Mai Spicy Tuna Volcano Roll White Rice; 9.5 oz.; item #232-01-0146
- Mai Shaggy Dog Roll White Rice; 7.3 oz.; item #232-01-0141
- Mai New California Roll White Rice; 6.3 oz.; item #232-01-0137
- Mai Rainbow Roll White Rice; 7.1 oz.; item #232-01-0133
- Mai American Special Roll White Rice; 12.6 oz.; item #232-01-0125
- Mai Dueling Duet Roll White Rice; 8.6 oz.; item #232-01-0114
- Mai Double Shrimp Roll White Rice; 7.6 oz.; item #232-01-0113
- Mai Avocado Cucumber Roll White Rice; 6.1 oz.; item #232-01-0108
- Mai California Roll White Rice; 5.9 oz.; item #232-01-0104
- Mai California Fresh Roll; 7.1 oz.; item #232-01-0103
- Mai Mother’s Day Box; 12.76 oz.; item #232-01-0087
- Mai Crunchy Salmon Roll White Rice; 7.4 oz.; item #232-01-0071
- Mai Crunchy Tuna Roll White Rice; 7.4 oz.; item #232-01-0070
- Mai Spicy California Roll White Rice; 9.2 oz.; 15 piece; item #232-01-0068
- Mai Green Dragon Crunch Roll White Rice; 8.9 oz.; item #232-01-0063
- Mai Sushi Festive Duo Box; 14.79 oz.; item #232-01-0054
- Mai Creamy Avocado Onigiri; 3.74 oz.; item #232-01-0031
- Mai Fire Box; 17.7 oz.; item #232-01-0020
- Mai Big Game Box; 17.4 oz.; item #232-01-0019
- Mai Crunchy Cali Roll; 8.1 oz.; item #232-01-0011
- Mai Firecracker Roll; 7.76 oz.; item #232-01-0010
- Mai Spicy Box; 15.72 oz.; item #232-01-0009
Salads and Veggie Trays at Kroger
Company: Supreme Service Solutions, LLC6
Brand: Supreme Produce
Recall Date: May 26, 2025
Products:
- Cucumber Bowl with Ranch Dip; UPC: 850054894519
- Cucumber Slices w/ Tajin; UPC: 850053685699
- Fruit and Veg Tray; UPC: 850065403748
- Cucumber Carrot Ranch Pack; UPC: 850065403557
- Large Vegetable Tray; UPC: 850054894571
- Vegetable Bowl $5; UPC: 850065403380
- Vegetable Bowl $10; UPC: 860010507131
- Vegetable Ranch Tray No Dip Small; UPC: 850054894335
- Chef Salad; UPC: 850065403328
- Family Cobb Salad; UPC: 850054894625
- Individual Garden Salad; UPC: 850054894618
- Individual Greek Salad; UPC: 850054894649
- Family Garden Salad; UPC: 850054894601
- Individual Cobb Salad; UPC: 850054894632
- Southwest Salad; UPC: 850065403069
- Cucumber w/ Ranch Snack Cup; UPC: 850065403144
Retailer: Kroger and its affiliate retail stores
Affected States:
- Indiana
- Illinois
- Ohio
- Kentucky
- Tennessee
- Missouri
- Montana
- Arkansas
- Michigan
Salsas and Salads
Company: The Coastal Companies7
Recall Date: May 22, 2025
Products:
Brand: East Coast Fresh
- Fresh Mild Salsa; 16 oz.; UPC: 640344010282
- Fresh Mild Salsa; 16 oz.; UPC: 640344012781
- SALSA RETAIL 1# CUP; 16 oz.; UPC: 640344069624
Brand: Tops
- Salsa HOT TOPS (E); 16 oz.; UPC: 070784034140
- Fresh Salsa 1 lb. CUP; 16 oz.; UPC: 070784033846
Brand: Wellsley Farms
- Wellsley Farms Mild Salsa; 30 oz.; UPC: 888670065808
Brand: WEIS
- Salsa Mild WEIS; 16 oz.; UPC: 041497075959
Brand: AHOLD
- Salsa HOT AHOLD; 16 oz.; UPC: 688267031953
- Salsa 1#-AHOLD; 16 oz.; UPC: 688267032523
Brand: Jack and Olive
- The House Salad; 8 oz.; UPC: 766375251385
Brand: Created Fresh
- The House Salad; 8 oz.; UPC: 766375241973
- Mini Garden Salad; 5.2 oz.; UPC: 766375241607
- Chicken Salad on Everything Fecelle; 5.76 oz.; UPC: 766375261681
- Egg Salad on Everything Fecelle; 5.76 oz.; UPC: 766375261698
- Tuna Salad on Everything Fecelle; 5.76 oz.; UPC: 766375261674
- Southwestern Breakfast Bowl; 11.25 oz.; UPC: 766375253044
Brand: Spring and Sprout
- The House Salad; 8 oz.; UPC: 766375737018
Affected States:
- Ohio
- Virgina
- Michigan
- West Virginia
- Delaware
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Pennsylvania
- New Jersey
- Vermont
- North Carolina
- Washington D.C.
Sushi and Fresh-Cut Cucumber Items
Company: JFE Franchising Inc.8
Brands: Snowfruit and Snowfox
Recall Date: May 23, 2025
Products:
- Sushi containing cucumber; various prices, weights, and UPCs; made daily with a one-day shelf life, already expired
- Fruit & Vegetable Tray; 64 oz.; code: 63912394047
- Family Garden Salad; 24 oz.; code: 63912388065
- Garden Salad; 12 oz.; code: 63912388067
- Family Cobb Salad; 22 oz.; code: 63912388068
- Cobb Salad; 11 oz.; code: 63912388069
- Chef Salad; 11 oz.; code: 63912395033
- Cucumber with Ranch; 9 oz.; code: 63912395020
- Cucumber, Lime & Tajin; 19 oz.; code: 63912388053
- Mixed Melon, Cucumbers & Tajin; 18 oz.; code: 63912394007
- Watermelon & Cucumber w/ Tajin; 18 oz.; code: 63912394036
- Small Vegetable Tray; 19.5 oz.; code: 63912388045
- Small Party Tray with Dip; 19 oz.; code: 63912388046
- Large Vegetable Tray; 42 oz.; code: 63912388056
- Cucumber Slices w/Tajin; 15 oz.; code: 63912388022
- Vegetable Bowl; 26 oz.; code: 63912388044
- Cucumber Bowl w/ Ranch Dressing; 15 oz.; code: 63912388063
- Vegetable Bowl; 13 oz.; code: 63912388072
- Baby Carrot, Cucumber, & Ranch; 15 oz.; code: 63912394045
- Cucumber Salad; 3 oz.; code: 63912389243
- Spicy Cucumber Salad; 3 oz.; code: 63912389329
- Bibimbap Bowl; 13 oz.; code: 63912389259
- Yaki Noodle Bowl; 12 oz.; code: 63912389254
- Ebi Vermicelli Bowl; 13 oz; code: 63912389334
- Signature Vegetable Bowl; 28 oz.; code: 639123600172
- Chef Salad; 16 oz.; code: 639123600295
- Cobb Style Salad; 15 oz.; code: 639123600318
- Garden Salad; 16 oz.; code: 639123600547
- Greek Salad; 16 oz.; code: 639123600523
- Cucumber Salad; 3 oz.; code: 63912389205
Retailers:
- Kroger
- Roundy’s (Pick n Save and Metro Market)
- Weis Market
Affected States:
- Indiana
- Kentucky
- Illinois
- Michigan
- Tennessee
- Mississippi
- Arkansas
- Alabama
- Wisconsin
- New Jersey
- Pennsylvania
- West Virginia
- Delaware
- Maryland
- Virginia
- New York
Greek Salad
Company: Albertsons Companies9
Brands: Ready Meals and Star Market
Recall Date: May 22, 2025
Products:
- Salad Greek Authentic FS; UPC: 29307000000–00901; sell-thru dates: May 23, 2025 to May 24, 2025
- ReadyMeals Salad Greek SS; UPC: 29248300000; sell-thru dates: May 20, 2025 to May 24, 2025
- Salad Greek FS; UPC: 29232900000; sell-thru dates: May 20, 2025 to May 24, 2025
Retailers:
- ACME
- Balducci’s Food Lovers Market
- Kings Food Markets
- Safeway
- Shaw’s and Star Market
Affected States:
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New York
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Washington, D.C.
Deli Salads
Company: Isabelle’s Kitchen, Inc.10
Brands: Kings, Isabelle’s Kitchen, and Maple Avenue Foods
Recall Date: May 28, 2025
Products:
- Kings Greek Pasta Salad; item #4605; Julian code: 134; use-by date: June 1, 2025
- IKI Greek Pasta Salad; item #5002B; Julian code: 134; use-by date: June 1, 2025
- IKI Greek Pasta Salad; item #5002B; Julian code: 135; use-by date: June 2, 2025
- MAF Mediterranean Pasta Salad; item #5007B; Julian code: 134; use-by date: May 30, 2025
- MAF Mediterranean Pasta Salad; item #5007B; Julian code: 134; use-by date: May 31, 2025
- MAF Crunchy Wheatberry Salad; item #8015B; Julian code: 134; use-by date: June 1, 2025
- MAF Quinoa Tabouli; item #8031; Julian code: 134; use-by date: May 30, 2025
- MAF Quinoa Tabouli; item #8031; Julian code 135; use-by date: May 31, 2025
- Powerhouse Wheatberry Salad Kit; item #8103KT; Julian code: 134; use-by date: May 27, 2025
- Powerhouse Wheatberry Salad Kit; item #8103KT; Julian code: 135; use-by date: May 28, 2025
- Powerhouse Wheatberry Salad Kit; item #8103KT; Julian code 136; use-by date: May 29, 2025
Retailers: Foodservice distributors and local supermarkets
Affected States:
- New Hampshire
- Florida
- Maryland
- South Carolina
- New Jersey
- North Carolina
- Pennsylvania
- Virginia
Marinated Cucumber Salad
Company: Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods, LLC11
Brand: Ukrop’s
Recall Date: May 21, 2025
Products:
- Marinated Cucumber Salad; 16 oz.; sell-by dates: 5/11/25 through 5/26/25
- Marinated Cucumber Salad; 36 oz; sell-by dates: 5/11/25 through 5/26/25
- Marinated Cucumber Salad Bulk; 5 lbs; sell-by dates: 5/11/25 through 5/26/25
Retailers:
- Food Lion Stores in Virginia, North Carolina
- Harris Teeter in Williamsburg, Virginia
- Kroger Stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
- Libbie Market in Richmond, Virginia
- Ukrop’s Market Hall in Richmond, Virginia
Bulk Cucumbers
Company: PennRose Farms, LLC12
Brand: PennRose Farms
Recall Date: May 21, 2025
Product Details:
- 5-lb mesh bags
- Restaurant Depot and PennRose Farms logos
- UPC: 841214101714
Affected States:
- New Jersey
- Georgia
- Florida
- Illinois
- Ohio
