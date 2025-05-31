Cucumber Recall Expands: Here’s the Full List of Foods Pulled Over Salmonella Risk

By Jenna Anderson Fast Facts * The cucumbers were linked to a Salmonella outbreak, which has grown to 45 cases across 18 states. * Check your kitchen for these other items that may contain contaminated cucumbers. * Dozens of products with cucumber have been recalled following the Bedner Growers cucumber recall.* The cucumbers were linked to a Salmonella outbreak, which has grown to 45 cases across 18 states.* Check your kitchen for these other items that may contain contaminated cucumbers.

On May 19, cucumbers from Bedner Growers were recalled nationwide due to a multistate Salmonella outbreak.

Since then, dozens of other products with cucumbers—such as salads, salsas, and sushi—have been pulled from shelves over Salmonella concerns.

What’s the Update on the Initial Cucumber Recall?

The initial recall includes whole cucumbers grown by Bedner Growers Inc. and distributed by Fresh Start Produce Inc. nationwide since April 29, 2025.

The cucumbers may be contaminated with Salmonella, bacteria that can cause serious foodborne illness.

As of May 30, a total of 45 people have been infected with Salmonella, including 16 hospitalizations, across 18 states.3

Other Recalls Linked to the Ongoing Salmonella Outbreak

The following products were recalled because they contain cucumbers from Bedner Growers that may be contaminated with Salmonella.

If you have any of these products in your kitchen, throw them away immediately and monitor for symptoms of Salmonella infection.

Sliced Cucumbers at Walmart

Company: Walmart Inc.4

Brand: Marketside

Recall Date: May 22, 2025

Product Details:

Marketside Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices

UPC/PLU: 62969

Average Unit Weight: 1.5 lbs.

Date Codes: All date codes up to 5/24/2025

Retailer: Walmart

Affected State: Texas

Cucumbers, Salads, and Sushi at Target

Company: Target5

Recall Date: May 19, 2025

Products:

Cucumber; each; item #211-21-9062

Cucumber; 2 count; item #211-21-9155

Lemon Pepper Greek-Style Chicken Salad, Good & Gather; 11.2 oz.; item #878-02-0269

Boar’s Head Lemon Pepper Greek-Style Chicken Salad, Good & Gather; 11.2 oz.; item #878-02-0268

Mai Sushi Spicy Cali Salad Roll with White Rice; 6.67 oz.; item #232-01-1340

Mai Sushi 12-Piece California Roll with White Rice; 7.83 oz.; item #232-01-1336

Mai Sushi Spicy Shrimp Cali Roll with White Rice; 6.14 oz.; item #232-01-1319

Mai Fusion Special with White Rice; 8.22 oz.; item #232-01-1201

Mai Sushi March Box of the Month; 11.7 oz.; item #232-01-0233

Mai Sushi Cali Cream Cheese Roll White Rice; 6.9 oz.; item #232-01-0223

Mai December Sushi Box of the Month; 11.28 oz.; item #232-01-0181

Mai November Sushi Box of the Month; 11.42 oz; item #232-01-0180

Mai October Sushi Box of the Month; 11.54 oz.; item #232-01-0179

Mai Veggie Fresh Roll; 6.5 oz.; item #232-01-0164

Mai Vegetable Roll White Rice; 5.7 oz.; item #232-01-0158

Mai Shrimp Fresh Roll; 7.4 oz.; item #232-01-0156

Mai Spicy California Roll White Rice; 6.1 oz.; item #232-01-0153

Mai Spicy Salmon Rice Bowl White Rice; 9.6 oz.; item #232-01-0152

Mai Spicy Tuna Salad Rice Bowl White Rice; 9.6 oz.; item #232-01-0149

Mai Shrimp Tempura Crunch Roll White Rice; 6.8 oz.; item #232-01-0148

Mai Spicy Tuna Volcano Roll White Rice; 9.5 oz.; item #232-01-0146

Mai Shaggy Dog Roll White Rice; 7.3 oz.; item #232-01-0141

Mai New California Roll White Rice; 6.3 oz.; item #232-01-0137

Mai Rainbow Roll White Rice; 7.1 oz.; item #232-01-0133

Mai American Special Roll White Rice; 12.6 oz.; item #232-01-0125

Mai Dueling Duet Roll White Rice; 8.6 oz.; item #232-01-0114

Mai Double Shrimp Roll White Rice; 7.6 oz.; item #232-01-0113

Mai Avocado Cucumber Roll White Rice; 6.1 oz.; item #232-01-0108

Mai California Roll White Rice; 5.9 oz.; item #232-01-0104

Mai California Fresh Roll; 7.1 oz.; item #232-01-0103

Mai Mother’s Day Box; 12.76 oz.; item #232-01-0087

Mai Crunchy Salmon Roll White Rice; 7.4 oz.; item #232-01-0071

Mai Crunchy Tuna Roll White Rice; 7.4 oz.; item #232-01-0070

Mai Spicy California Roll White Rice; 9.2 oz.; 15 piece; item #232-01-0068

Mai Green Dragon Crunch Roll White Rice; 8.9 oz.; item #232-01-0063

Mai Sushi Festive Duo Box; 14.79 oz.; item #232-01-0054

Mai Creamy Avocado Onigiri; 3.74 oz.; item #232-01-0031

Mai Fire Box; 17.7 oz.; item #232-01-0020

Mai Big Game Box; 17.4 oz.; item #232-01-0019

Mai Crunchy Cali Roll; 8.1 oz.; item #232-01-0011

Mai Firecracker Roll; 7.76 oz.; item #232-01-0010

Mai Spicy Box; 15.72 oz.; item #232-01-0009

Salads and Veggie Trays at Kroger

Company: Supreme Service Solutions, LLC6

Brand: Supreme Produce

Recall Date: May 26, 2025

Products:

Cucumber Bowl with Ranch Dip; UPC: 850054894519

Cucumber Slices w/ Tajin; UPC: 850053685699

Fruit and Veg Tray; UPC: 850065403748

Cucumber Carrot Ranch Pack; UPC: 850065403557

Large Vegetable Tray; UPC: 850054894571

Vegetable Bowl $5; UPC: 850065403380

Vegetable Bowl $10; UPC: 860010507131

Vegetable Ranch Tray No Dip Small; UPC: 850054894335

Chef Salad; UPC: 850065403328

Family Cobb Salad; UPC: 850054894625

Individual Garden Salad; UPC: 850054894618

Individual Greek Salad; UPC: 850054894649

Family Garden Salad; UPC: 850054894601

Individual Cobb Salad; UPC: 850054894632

Southwest Salad; UPC: 850065403069

Cucumber w/ Ranch Snack Cup; UPC: 850065403144

Retailer: Kroger and its affiliate retail stores

Affected States:

Indiana

Illinois

Ohio

Kentucky

Tennessee

Missouri

Montana

Arkansas

Michigan

Salsas and Salads

Company: The Coastal Companies7

Recall Date: May 22, 2025

Products:

Brand: East Coast Fresh

Fresh Mild Salsa; 16 oz.; UPC: 640344010282

Fresh Mild Salsa; 16 oz.; UPC: 640344012781

SALSA RETAIL 1# CUP; 16 oz.; UPC: 640344069624

Brand: Tops

Salsa HOT TOPS (E); 16 oz.; UPC: 070784034140

Fresh Salsa 1 lb. CUP; 16 oz.; UPC: 070784033846

Brand: Wellsley Farms

Wellsley Farms Mild Salsa; 30 oz.; UPC: 888670065808

Brand: WEIS

Salsa Mild WEIS; 16 oz.; UPC: 041497075959

Brand: AHOLD

Salsa HOT AHOLD; 16 oz.; UPC: 688267031953

Salsa 1#-AHOLD; 16 oz.; UPC: 688267032523

Brand: Jack and Olive

The House Salad; 8 oz.; UPC: 766375251385

Brand: Created Fresh

The House Salad; 8 oz.; UPC: 766375241973

Mini Garden Salad; 5.2 oz.; UPC: 766375241607

Chicken Salad on Everything Fecelle; 5.76 oz.; UPC: 766375261681

Egg Salad on Everything Fecelle; 5.76 oz.; UPC: 766375261698

Tuna Salad on Everything Fecelle; 5.76 oz.; UPC: 766375261674

Southwestern Breakfast Bowl; 11.25 oz.; UPC: 766375253044

Brand: Spring and Sprout

The House Salad; 8 oz.; UPC: 766375737018

Affected States:

Ohio

Virgina

Michigan

West Virginia

Delaware

Maryland

Massachusetts

Pennsylvania

New Jersey

Vermont

North Carolina

Washington D.C.

Sushi and Fresh-Cut Cucumber Items

Company: JFE Franchising Inc.8

Brands: Snowfruit and Snowfox

Recall Date: May 23, 2025

Products:

Sushi containing cucumber; various prices, weights, and UPCs; made daily with a one-day shelf life, already expired

Fruit & Vegetable Tray; 64 oz.; code: 63912394047

Family Garden Salad; 24 oz.; code: 63912388065

Garden Salad; 12 oz.; code: 63912388067

Family Cobb Salad; 22 oz.; code: 63912388068

Cobb Salad; 11 oz.; code: 63912388069

Chef Salad; 11 oz.; code: 63912395033

Cucumber with Ranch; 9 oz.; code: 63912395020

Cucumber, Lime & Tajin; 19 oz.; code: 63912388053

Mixed Melon, Cucumbers & Tajin; 18 oz.; code: 63912394007

Watermelon & Cucumber w/ Tajin; 18 oz.; code: 63912394036

Small Vegetable Tray; 19.5 oz.; code: 63912388045

Small Party Tray with Dip; 19 oz.; code: 63912388046

Large Vegetable Tray; 42 oz.; code: 63912388056

Cucumber Slices w/Tajin; 15 oz.; code: 63912388022

Vegetable Bowl; 26 oz.; code: 63912388044

Cucumber Bowl w/ Ranch Dressing; 15 oz.; code: 63912388063

Vegetable Bowl; 13 oz.; code: 63912388072

Baby Carrot, Cucumber, & Ranch; 15 oz.; code: 63912394045

Cucumber Salad; 3 oz.; code: 63912389243

Spicy Cucumber Salad; 3 oz.; code: 63912389329

Bibimbap Bowl; 13 oz.; code: 63912389259

Yaki Noodle Bowl; 12 oz.; code: 63912389254

Ebi Vermicelli Bowl; 13 oz; code: 63912389334

Signature Vegetable Bowl; 28 oz.; code: 639123600172

Chef Salad; 16 oz.; code: 639123600295

Cobb Style Salad; 15 oz.; code: 639123600318

Garden Salad; 16 oz.; code: 639123600547

Greek Salad; 16 oz.; code: 639123600523

Cucumber Salad; 3 oz.; code: 63912389205

Retailers:

Kroger

Roundy’s (Pick n Save and Metro Market)

Weis Market

Affected States:

Indiana

Kentucky

Illinois

Michigan

Tennessee

Mississippi

Arkansas

Alabama

Wisconsin

New Jersey

Pennsylvania

West Virginia

Delaware

Maryland

Virginia

New York

Greek Salad

Company: Albertsons Companies9

Brands: Ready Meals and Star Market

Recall Date: May 22, 2025

Products:

Salad Greek Authentic FS; UPC: 29307000000–00901; sell-thru dates: May 23, 2025 to May 24, 2025

ReadyMeals Salad Greek SS; UPC: 29248300000; sell-thru dates: May 20, 2025 to May 24, 2025

Salad Greek FS; UPC: 29232900000; sell-thru dates: May 20, 2025 to May 24, 2025

Retailers:

ACME

Balducci’s Food Lovers Market

Kings Food Markets

Safeway

Shaw’s and Star Market

Affected States:

Connecticut

Delaware

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Vermont

Virginia

Washington, D.C.

Deli Salads

Company: Isabelle’s Kitchen, Inc.10

Brands: Kings, Isabelle’s Kitchen, and Maple Avenue Foods

Recall Date: May 28, 2025

Products:

Kings Greek Pasta Salad; item #4605; Julian code: 134; use-by date: June 1, 2025

IKI Greek Pasta Salad; item #5002B; Julian code: 134; use-by date: June 1, 2025

IKI Greek Pasta Salad; item #5002B; Julian code: 135; use-by date: June 2, 2025

MAF Mediterranean Pasta Salad; item #5007B; Julian code: 134; use-by date: May 30, 2025

MAF Mediterranean Pasta Salad; item #5007B; Julian code: 134; use-by date: May 31, 2025

MAF Crunchy Wheatberry Salad; item #8015B; Julian code: 134; use-by date: June 1, 2025

MAF Quinoa Tabouli; item #8031; Julian code: 134; use-by date: May 30, 2025

MAF Quinoa Tabouli; item #8031; Julian code 135; use-by date: May 31, 2025

Powerhouse Wheatberry Salad Kit; item #8103KT; Julian code: 134; use-by date: May 27, 2025

Powerhouse Wheatberry Salad Kit; item #8103KT; Julian code: 135; use-by date: May 28, 2025

Powerhouse Wheatberry Salad Kit; item #8103KT; Julian code 136; use-by date: May 29, 2025

Retailers: Foodservice distributors and local supermarkets

Affected States:

New Hampshire

Florida

Maryland

South Carolina

New Jersey

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

Virginia

Marinated Cucumber Salad

Company: Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods, LLC11

Brand: Ukrop’s

Recall Date: May 21, 2025

Products:

Marinated Cucumber Salad; 16 oz.; sell-by dates: 5/11/25 through 5/26/25

Marinated Cucumber Salad; 36 oz; sell-by dates: 5/11/25 through 5/26/25

Marinated Cucumber Salad Bulk; 5 lbs; sell-by dates: 5/11/25 through 5/26/25

Retailers:

Food Lion Stores in Virginia, North Carolina

Harris Teeter in Williamsburg, Virginia

Kroger Stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky

Libbie Market in Richmond, Virginia

Ukrop’s Market Hall in Richmond, Virginia

Bulk Cucumbers

Company: PennRose Farms, LLC12

Brand: PennRose Farms

Recall Date: May 21, 2025

Product Details:

5-lb mesh bags

Restaurant Depot and PennRose Farms logos

UPC: 841214101714

Affected States:

New Jersey

Georgia

Florida

Illinois

Ohio



