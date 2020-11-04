Crockpot Bacon Pork Loin (Video Recipe)

Crockpot Bacon Pork Loin is melt-in-your-mouth delicious and packed with hearty flavors from the smoky bacon, paprika, garlic, and brown sugar. Use the slow-cooker for an ultra-gourmet meal that takes almost no effort to make!

This recipe goes so well with any side. To keep prep work to a minimum, pop my Crispy Roasted Rosemary Potatoes or Brown Sugar Roasted Carrots before the slow cooker finishes. For an indulgent finish to this delicious meal, serve my Brownie Bailey’s Cheesecake for dessert!

Slow cooker bacon garlic pork loin

Crockpot Bacon Pork Loin is one of the best examples of why I love my slow cooker so much. First of all, the loin cut is super budget-friendly, full of protein, and can easily feed a large family. Secondly, making it in the slow cooker is the best way to prepare the meat.

Those four to five hours inside the crockpot turns the loin into juicy, fork-tender meat. The brown sugar becomes a garlicky, slightly sweet glaze with a hit of paprika.

Also, those smoky stripes of bacon take it over the top. I guarantee that your family and friends won’t know what hit them from the very first bite of this delicious meal.

Every time I make this recipe, it feels like magic! It tastes and looks like it took hours of hard work when it only takes me minutes to put the seasoning paste together, and then wrap the bacon around the pork. Afterward, I let my slow cooker do its thing.

Five hours later, I’ve got an unbelievable dish that’s beautiful enough for Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner, and easy enough for a weekday meal.

What is the difference between pork loin and tenderloin?

These two may sound similar, but they’re totally different cuts of meat. Pork loin comes from the animal’s back and is big enough to cut steaks from. Also, you can get it with or without the bone.

On the other hand, pork tenderloin is boneless, leaner, usually a thin and long cut, and also known as pork fillet.

Since they’re very different cuts, double-check that you’re getting the right one! Tenderloin cooks very quickly, which makes it ideal for grilling and searing. The loin cut is perfect for slow-cooked methods, like our recipe here.

Crockpot bacon wrapped pork loin ingredients:

This recipe proves that you don’t need a ton of ingredients to make something amazing. I bet you already have most of these in your pantry! You only need these ingredients:

Pork Loin

Canola oil

Salt

Pepper

Paprika

Light brown sugar

Garlic

Onion powder

Bacon

How to make the best crockpot bacon pork loin?