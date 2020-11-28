Crispy Onion Rings (Video Recipe)

Crispy Onion Rings are golden, extra crunchy, and make for the perfect appetizer. Tastes restaurant-quality, but are so easy to rustle up from scratch!

The secret to uber-crispiness is that I don’t just dip them in seasoned batter. Instead, I finish them off by rolling in panko. The result? A beautifully crunchy crust with the most tender onion ring inside. You can also bake this if you don’t want it deep-fried.

Secondly, they are super delicious and irresistible. You can serve onion rings as a side dish, or you can also put them on hamburgers, hot dogs, or even tacos.

Firstly, they are coated in a perfect egg-flour batter, which creates that outer covering exterior. This coating is what makes them extra crispy on the exterior that has everyone come back for more.

What kind of onions to use?

Use yellow or white kind for this recipe. Yellow ones are less pungent than white, so keep that in mind if you’re serving guests who don’t like too strong onion flavors.

I prefer using the sweeter varieties for mine, such as Walla Walla, Vidalia, and Maui. Also, pay attention to the shape as well. In general, the flatter ones are sweeter than round-shaped kinds.

How to cut the onion?

Remove stem and root. Then, carefully cut a thin slice off one end. This will stabilize it while cutting. Next, slice crosswise with the flat side down. Cut into your desired thickness.

What is the batter made of?

For the batter, please prepare the following ingredients:

Flour : it helps the coating adhere to the rings.

: it helps the coating adhere to the rings. Baking powder : this makes our batter lighter and crispier.

: this makes our batter lighter and crispier. Eggs and milk : lightly whisk together before dipping.

: lightly whisk together before dipping. Panko : our final coating for the ultimate crunchiness.

: our final coating for the ultimate crunchiness. Paprika : adds a mild spice and fantastic color.

: adds a mild spice and fantastic color. Garlic powder and onion powder : this seasoning duo makes the dish more delicious!

: this seasoning duo makes the dish more delicious! Salt: brightens up all the flavors and seasons of the dish.

How to make crispy fried onion rings?

Heat your oil in a heavy-bottomed pan or deep-fryer. Use a thermometer to ensure that it’s at 365 degrees F. If the oil temperature is too low, then the batter will just absorb the oil instead of crisping up. Mix your flour, seasonings, and baking powder, then dredge your rings until coated. Remove slices and set aside. Next, whisk your milk and egg into the remaining flour to make the batter. Dip your rings. Drain on a wire rack until it stops dripping. Coat each slice completely with panko. Fry until golden. Remove excess oil with paper towels or on a wire rack. Lastly, finish with seasoning salt and serve hot.

How do you keep the batter from falling off onion rings?

Use cold batter. Also, it is important to avoid any excess flour on the slices. Don’t forget to use hot oil at the right temperature as well.