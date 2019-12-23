Creedence Clearwater Revisited and Remarkable! (Videos)

Rock ‘n Roll owes Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR) a huge thank-you! Their music embodies the essence of rock ‘n roll and they should have received more acclaim and recognition. They’re not the Beetles, not the Stones, not the Beach Boys. They generated a sound of their own and they deserve to be in that lofty league.

CCR has sold 28 million records in the United States alone and Rolling Stone ranked them 82nd on its Artists of all Time list. On November 16, 1969, they performed “Fortunate Son” and “Down on the Corner” on the Ed Sullivan Show. Watch Here

Now, let’s go back in time to Woodstock, the summer of 1969. Creedence was there! Depending on what you believe and what you read, as soon as a big-name group showed up, they were pushed back. Subsequently, Creedence was never included in the Woodstock movie or the album.

Sadly, the group split up in the early 1970s and it wasn’t pretty. Two of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s founding members and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, Stu Cook and Doug “Cosmo” Clifford are bringing audiences to their feet.

If you did not go to last week’s concert at the Seminole Hard Rock Tampa’s newly built, 1,500-seat Event Center, I have some sad news. You missed them.

“Senior Run Tour”

December 18, 2019, should go down in the Rock ‘n Roll history books as the last day that the band played together in the US. The band, now known as Creedence Clearwater Revisited, has been touring for 25+ years and is on the final legs of their farewell tour, or as they called it, the “Senior Run Tour.” Tampa was their last U.S. stop. Next stop New Zealand and after that, Mexico.

After the nearly two-hour sing-along/dance-along, I was exhausted. I danced in the aisle, rushed up to the stage and sang at the top of my lungs with the rest of the audience. Even the security guards were getting into the groove tapping their feet and releasing their inner rock star.

The band gave the audience 1000%. Their sound was pure and genuine and the sound system was pitch-perfect.

The playlist included:

Born On The Bayou

Green River

Lowdown

Who Will Stop The Rain?

Spell On You

Down On The Corner

Heard It Through The Grapevine

Midnight Special

Bad Moon Rising

Proud Mary

Fortunate Son

Up Around The Bend

Every song they played was a notch in my teenage years. I didn’t realize how much I loved their music and how deeply it was etched in my soul. They put on a show!

Afterward, we were given backstage passes to meet the band. I was a kid again. Dan McGuiness, the group’s lead singer, who had me mesmerized for the entire evening, was a joy to talk to. When Dan sings, he doesn’t hold back. He doesn’t pretend to be John Fogarty. He took the holy grail of music and sang the hell out of it. Dan later revealed that he has been battling a sinus infection and he was worried about how he sounded.

Coulda’ fooled me.

Not bad for a school night.

You can follow the band on Facebook