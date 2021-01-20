Crack Turkey Pinwheels In 15 Minutes (Video Recipe)

These Crack Turkey Pinwheels are great to prepare for parties. You can make many pieces in just a short amount of time. They look pretty on plates and are of the perfect size for cocktail parties, or any types of events.

It features the signature flavors of the ranch, bacon, and cheese. They go so well with chicken and in this recipe, I use another kind of poultry, which is the turkey.

Aside from the protein from the poultry and the fiber from the green onions, the tortilla provides the carbs to balance this dish out in terms of nutrition. It is a whole meal on its own, which is loved by both kids and adults.

They are great to serve as appetizers or snacks at your parties, picnics, game day, movie night, or even in kids’ lunchboxes. They are so good they can be served as a main dish.

What is a pinwheel?

This dish takes inspiration from a kind of a child’s toy that spins or rotates when you blow on it. For a recipe like this, a spinning pattern just like the toy unveils when you cut the wrap.

Hence, people also call it a wrap or sometimes a roll-up since you will need to roll the tortilla before cutting it into smaller pieces.

What do you need to make crack turkey pinwheels?

This recipe calls for minimal ingredients, and you probably have some of these already at home. If not, then, include the following in your grocery list:

Turkey slices

Cream cheese

Ranch dressing

Cheddar cheese

Cooked bacon

Green onion

Flour tortillas

How do you make crack turkey pinwheels?