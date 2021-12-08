COVID-19 Vaccines: Do Antibody Levels Indicate Effectiveness?

Written by Timothy Huzar — Fact checked by Anna Guildford, Ph.D.

This research, published in the journal Science, may be the first step toward speeding up the regulatory approval process for future vaccines. In theory, scientists could use antibody levels to identify vaccine effectiveness, rather than clinical trials to investigate how many vaccinated people develop severe COVID-19.

Vaccine development The speed with which scientists have developed vaccines for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is unprecedented. Previously, vaccine development typically took 10–15 years. By contrast, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine received emergency regulatory approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on December 11, 2020, less than a year after scientists first identified the virus. However, researchers are still eager to reduce the time it takes to develop future vaccines. Scientists may do this by identifying biomarkers that can stand in for the results of clinical trials. If these biomarkers can accurately predict how effective the vaccine is, it may obviate the need to see how many people develop the infection in a clinical trial. Speaking to Medical News Today, Prof. Florian Kern, chair in immunology at the Brighton and Sussex Medical School, in the United Kingdom, said, “If it were possible to define a laboratory endpoint — in this case an immunological marker — that can tell us if someone is protected or not, it would be easier to measure the protective effect of a vaccine quickly and compare this effect to that of other vaccines.” Prof. Kern was not involved in the new study.

Phase 3 trial data

In the study, the researchers wanted to see whether antibodies produced in response to the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine could accurately predict whether the vaccine was effective. They did this by analyzing data from the phase 3 trials of the vaccine. The researchers were looking at the level of binding and neutralizing antibodies produced and at certain properties of these antibodies. The team focused on these biomarkers assessed at the point of the second vaccination and 4 weeks afterward. Antibody levels and vaccine efficacy