COVID-19: FAC’s Financial Assistance Plan (Video)

Continuing my series of how the auto industry is responding to the pandemic through financial assistance for their customers, today I focus on FCA’s response comprising the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT, and Alfa Romeo brands.

First, if you’re loan is financed through Chrysler Capital and your experiencing financial hardship, FCA encourages you to give them a call to discuss payment options. You may be able to delay or change due dates.

Under their new “Drive Forward” initiative there are incentives in place for the purchase of a new vehicle, for those with very good credit, including 0% financing for 84 months and no payments for 90 days on select – and they do mean select 2019 and 2020 models.

The 2019 & 2020 Dodge Journey, 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan, 2020 Jeep Compass, and the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic. No Chryslers, Fiats or Alfas are included.

Please note though that the 2020 Journey is not available for registration in the 13 states that follow stricter emissions standards also known as Section 177 states.

And lastly, FCA has introduced a new online retail experience which allows consumers to complete the entire vehicle purchase process online. Not only can consumers purchase a vehicle off a dealer lot, they can conduct a vehicle trade-in, apply for credit, receive price and payment estimates and review service protection plan options with vehicle delivery directly to their homes.