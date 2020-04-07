COVID-19: Chevy And Financial Assistance (Video)

With so many losing their jobs or being laid off for an indefinite amount of time, you may have questions about your existing car loan or whether or not you can afford a new car. Each automaker is coming up with a variety of ways to assist during the pandemic and I’ll break the important manufacturers down for you in a series of videos. This one is with Chevrolet.

Financial assistance is available. From waiving certain late fees to offering an automatic one-month lease extension † if you are nearing the end of your lease, Chevy says give them a call to discuss your situation.

For those who need a new ride Chevy is offering interest-free financing for an 84 months † for very well qualified buyers on most 2019 and 2020 Equinox, Silverado 1500 and Trax models. You can also defer your monthly payments for 120 days † on most other Chevys, as long as you finance with GM Financial.

Chevy is offering the ability to shop online from your local dealer and then have the vehicle delivered to your home.

Perhaps you passed on the data subscription for your vehicle. Well, Chevy is offering complimentary data of 3GB per month for 3 months so you can stay connected.

And lastly, OnStar Crisis Assist has been activated and is now available for a limited time. To use it, push your blue OnStar button to connect to an Advisor. Chevy says This is a priority connection that can act as a central point of contact during a crisis, providing you with vital information from the OnStar Command Center, along with routing assistance and emergency aid from a specially trained Advisor.