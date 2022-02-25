COVID-19 And Disordered Eating: How The Pandemic Has Impacted Eating Habits

Written by Kimberly Drake — Fact checked by Alexandra Sanfins, Ph.D.

Over the past 2 years, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused many physical and emotional challenges. But has it also adversely affected people’s eating patterns and increased the prevalence of disordered eating? Although not listed as a diagnosable condition in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th edition (DSM-5), disordered eating can cause symptoms similar to an eating disorder, including restrictive or compulsive food consumption. Moreover, anxiety, emotional distress, and changes in routine — some of the same stressors many people experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic — may trigger or intensify these symptoms. Early in the pandemic, research indicated an increase in self-reported eating disorder concerns. However, does this mean that pandemic-related stress has caused an increase in other food-related mental health concerns, such as disordered eating? What is disordered eating?

Disordered eating can be challenging to define as it encompasses a wide range of eating patterns. However, in general, people with a disordered eating pattern may eat for reasons other than hunger. In addition, they might also change their eating patterns in response to internal or external stimuli, such as stress, boredom, or emotional dysregulation. People with disordered eating patterns may have symptoms similar to those with an eating disorder. These symptoms may include: fasting or skipping meals

binge eating

avoidance of specific food groups or types of food

purging or laxative misuse

an unhealthy preoccupation with body image or weight However, these symptoms might not occur as frequently or with the same intensity experienced by someone with a clinically diagnosed eating disorder.

How is it different from an eating disorder? Although disordered eating is not the same as an eating disorder, it could be considered pre-clinical eating disorder behavior, according to Dr. Jillian Lampert, the chief strategy officer of The Emily Program and Veritas Collaborative, who spoke with Medical News Today. Dr. Lampert told MNT: “[Disordered eating] is likely to progress to an eating disorder but [it does] not meet […] diagnostic criteria for an eating disorder yet. It may involve dieting, binge eating, purging, overexercising, [misuse of] diet pills or other supplements, laxative abuse, obsession with food and/or activity, restricting foods or food groups, among others.” MNT also spoke with Dr. Allison Chase, the regional clinical director of the Eating Recovery Center. She noted that: “In our current culture and with the constant influx of messaging on social media and other news venues, it can be challenging to decipher ‘normal’ eating from disordered eating. However, it is very important to recognize just how distorted and misguided nutrition information can be. Often, the promoted diet culture we see is actually more characteristic of disordered eating than healthfulness.” Although the line between the two situations can be ambiguous, determining the difference between an eating disorder and disordered eating typically involves examining three factors: Behaviors : People with eating disorders may frequently engage in multiple behaviors concerning food. In contrast, people with disordered eating patterns may only engage in one behavior or experience behaviors less frequently.

: People with eating disorders may frequently engage in multiple behaviors concerning food. In contrast, people with disordered eating patterns may only engage in one behavior or experience behaviors less frequently. Obsessive thoughts : Individuals experiencing an eating disorder may continuously think about food or food-related topics, including body image. Conversely, people experiencing disordered eating may not think about these concerns as often.

: Individuals experiencing an eating disorder may continuously think about food or food-related topics, including body image. Conversely, people experiencing disordered eating may not think about these concerns as often. Functionality: The eating patterns of someone with an eating disorder can cause significant challenges with daily functioning, whereas people with disordered eating may not experience this to the same degree. Has the pandemic impacted eating patterns?

Evidence suggests that pandemic-related lockdowns and social distancing protocols may have contributed to an increase in disordered eating. For example, according to a qualitative analysis of social media posts among Reddit users, most users reported that the COVID-19 pandemic and associated public health prevention measures adversely impacted their mental health and contributed to increased disordered eating behaviors. Other research assessing the impact of pandemic-related lockdowns revealed similar findings. For instance, scientists in Italy sent questionnaires to self-selected participants via the internet to determine the pandemic’s effect on food consumption. They found that around 46.1% of respondents reported eating more in confinement, and 19.5% reported gaining weight. In addition, 42.7% of respondents attributed their increased food consumption to higher anxiety levels. Dr. Chase said: “We have definitely seen a rise in the need for eating disorder care since the beginning of the pandemic. Early in the pandemic, the National Eating Disorders Association saw a 74% increase in calls to its helpline compared to the year prior. On our part, since the beginning of this year, we’ve received 89% more new patient calls compared to the same period last year.” Why has the pandemic negatively impacted eating patterns?

Research suggests several factors may play a role in pandemic-related disordered eating. These factors include: higher levels of stress

increased pandemic-induced mental health conditions

changes to routines

concern about possible food restriction due to reduced access

increased use of social media and exposure to stigmatizing weight and body image posts

new or increased preoccupation with food and eating, body 2, and perceived pressure to lose weight. “The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted people very significantly. Isolation, anxiety, and strong social messages about weight, appearance, eating, and activity intensified significantly during this time, leading people to struggle with eating disorder [specific] thoughts and behaviors.” — Dr. Jillian Lampert Additionally, Dr. Chase suggests that “early in the pandemic, stress and anxiety from isolation and social distancing played a factor with those struggling with eating disorders.” She pointed out that “[e]ating disorders thrive in isolation and secrecy, so the pandemic could have exacerbated that in some people.” “In the beginning, the panic around grocery stores running out of various items was a potential trigger for people with eating disorders or who are in recovery, as they might rely on a routine and specific foods to help keep them on their recovery track. And then add in fear of getting sick if you go out to seek treatment; that could be really detrimental for someone who needs professional support for their eating disorder,” she added. Dr. Chase also noted: “As the length of the pandemic has increased, so has the uncertainty and confusion. For those more predisposed with an anxious temperament, as we see in those [experiencing] eating disorders, it makes sense that emotional discomfort is intensifying, resulting in an increase in eating disorders.”

How to recognize signs of disordered eating According to Dr. Lampert, signs of disordered eating may include: changes in eating or activity levels

mood changes

isolation or eating alone

special food requests or avoidance of certain foods

expressing concern about body image or weight. “Among the signs of disordered eating is the use of rules, judgments, and restriction of food and food groups,” Dr. Chase adds. Managing disordered eating