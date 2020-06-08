Cosmetic Surgeries That Give You a Sparkling Smile

In 2018, the cosmetic dentistry market was valued at $18.78 billion, according to an analysis by Reports and Data. The industry is expected to reach $32.73 billion by 2026, growing at CAGR of 7.2%.

One of the reasons for this impressive growth is the amazing advancements in cosmetic dentistry. Whether you have a chipped tooth or one that has completely decayed, modern procedures can make your teeth look perfect, naturally.

Another reason for the growing cosmetic dentistry market is the availability of great cosmetic dentist in Houston TX, and most major cities in the United States, according to experts at Generations Family Dentistry.

Here’s a look at some of the procedures that can give you perfect and shiny teeth.

1. Teeth Whitening

Teeth whitening or teeth bleaching is often the simplest and least expensive procedure to give you a perfect smile. The shine of our teeth can fade over time because of various reasons, such as smoking, drinking, red wine and coffee consumption, or because of aging.

But teeth whitening can bring back the lost luster of your teeth. In this procedure, a special gel, made of 25% to 40% hydrogen peroxide, is applied to the teeth. Then a heating lamp is aimed at the teeth for three, 20-minute periods. In some cases, a laser might be used. This process removes the tartar, debris and plaque that might have become stuck on the surface of your teeth over time and helps restore the original appearance of your teeth.

2. Teeth Straightening

Teeth whitening and teeth straightening are some of the most common dental procedures. Teeth straightening is done to improve crooked or misaligned teeth, giving you that perfect smile. Some of the ways in which this is achieved are:

Metal Braces

Metal braces are attached to the teeth, using bands, flexible wires, and brackets. These are generally preferred for people with complex alignment issues.

Ceramic Braces

These do not stand out as much as metal braces since they are of the same color as the teeth. The process of straightening is the same as metal braces. But they can get stained quickly.

Invisible Braces

Invisible braces or Invisalign are completely invisible and do not stand out at all. These aligners are made to perfectly fit your mouth and look more like a mouthguard. Some of the best cosmetic dentists for clear teeth aligners are in Houston, TX.

3. Dental Implants

In dental implants, metal posts or frames are surgically placed below the gum tissue, into the jawbone. Artificial teeth are then placed on these metal posts. This is a surgical procedure. But since local anesthesia is administered, it is not painful. Getting dental implants can help in improving speech, ability to eat, physical appearance, and even oral hygiene.

4. Composite Bonding

The process of repairing damaged, decayed or discolored teeth using a material with a color similar to the tooth enamel is known as composite bonding. In this, the decayed part of the tooth is removed, and the composite is applied on the surface. The composite is then sculpted and treated with a local anesthesia

Apart from these, dental veneers, inlays and overlays are other common cosmetic dental procedures that family dentists in cities across America offer.