Correlation Between Conventional Electricity and Sustainability

Conventional electricity and sustainability are quite common terms we all have studied in school. Students still learn about these in their curriculum. Unfortunately, most people only think about these topics in the academic field. When it comes to real life, sustainability is a buzzword. It is more of a concept than a reality.

While there is no doubt that the narrative is changing with more and more industries adopting sustainable practices for a better future, the emphasis is still not enough.

Conventional electricity is still a major source of energy which impacts our sustainability. To be more responsible, we need to go back to the books and re-learn our basics. This is how we can understand how crucial it is to bring down the use of conventional electricity.

In a step towards this, we have shared below the link between conventional electricity and sustainability to decode how one impacts the other.

Basics of Conventional Electricity and Sustainability

Before we learn about correlation, it’s good to brush up on the basics. Conventional electricity is a term we apply to the electrical energy produced via coal, oil, or natural gas. All these resources are non-renewable i.e., they are available only in limited amounts in nature. Moreover, this type of electricity poses several challenges to the environment by releasing CO2 and other greenhouse gases.

Sustainability, on the other hand, refers to a process wherein we focus on fulfilling the needs of current generations without compromising the needs of future generations. While doing so, we also take care of environmental health, economic growth and societal well-being. Shifting to electricity produced via renewable sources (such as solar energy or wind energy is an example of sustainability.

The Link Between Conventional Electricity and Sustainability

Now that we know what conventional electricity and sustainability mean, it is easier to understand their correlation. Over the years, we have witnessed the effects of climate change quite clearly. There have been a higher number of natural disasters and extreme weather conditions. All this is a result of a growing imbalance in nature.

One of the key reasons behind this is the use of fossil fuels for energy production – also known as conventional electricity. The burning of coal, oil, or petroleum, leads to high emissions of harmful gases. Moreover, since these resources will eventually run out, there is a threat that if we continue to spend them, there will be nothing left for future generations.

This is where sustainability enters the picture. It offers excellent alternatives to conventional electricity by reducing reliance on non-renewable sources of energy and forging a shift to renewable sources of energy. In this process, it not only reduces climate change but also conserves natural resources for generations to come.

Both conventional electricity and sustainability are closely related as they can decide what our future might look like. If we stick to conventional electricity, things are going to become bleaker. On the other hand, adopting sustainability would open ways to reclaim a healthy and greener tomorrow.

Thankfully, more and more industries are now choosing sustainable energy over the conventional one. The reason? It improves climate change, advances economic development, improves energy security, and also saves costs in the long term.

Experience A Smooth Transition with Reputable Companies

The shift from conventional electricity to sustainability is not a difficult one. You only need to have a proper plan, strategy and tools for the transition. The first step could be as simple as changing the existing electrical products that use conventional electricity with ones that are sustainable.

Nowadays, there are several reputed electrical brands offering products that are already sustainable. You can connect with them and invest in products that are suitable for your business and budget.

Sources:

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/317561674_An_Introduction_to_the_Renewable_Energy_Resources

https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/earth-and-planetary-sciences/global-climate-change#:~:text=Global%20climate%20change%20is%20caused,climate%20change%20in%20several%20ways