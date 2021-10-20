Coronavirus Reinfection: How Long Might ‘Natural Immunity’ Last?

Written by Hannah Flynn, MS — Fact checked by Ferdinand Lali, Ph.D.

According to Our World in Data, nearly half of the world’s population have received at least one dose of the vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Scientists have shown that COVID-19 vaccines reduce the severity of illness but do not confer complete protection against COVID-19.

At the beginning of the pandemic, some jurisdictions, including those in the United Kingdom and Sweden, pursued a policy of herd immunity, which assumed that allowing enough people to catch the virus would confer enough immunity on the population to end the pandemic.

While there have been some reports of people developing COVID-19 more than once, these numbers are too small to carry out an epidemiological study. This means that it is difficult to determine how long immunity conferred from a SARS-CoV-2 infection lasts.

In the present study, researchers have conducted an analysis of previously published data on viruses similar to SARS-CoV-2. They set out to determine how long immunity following COVID-19 might last.

The research, which appears in The Lancet Microbe, shows that unvaccinated people can expect immunity against reinfection to last 3–61 months after developing COVID-19 — if the virus is still circulating in the community.

This study could help encourage people to get vaccinated, said Dr. Ajay Sethi, associate professor of population health sciences at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, who was not involved in the research. He told Medical News Today,

“The study underscores the importance for the public to understand that immunity from natural infection is not as long lasting as some may perceive, and certainly not lifelong.”

He also explained that “research has shown that vaccination following natural infection produces an even more robust immune response as compared [with] vaccination without any prior history of COVID-19. Hopefully, more people who’ve had an infection in the past will choose to get vaccinated.”