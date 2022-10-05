Cooler Temperatures For Florida Thursday; Keeping Watch On The Tropics

Thursday features lots of sun and a few clouds. The east coast metro area will see an afternoon shower in spots. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will bring sunny skies again. Some parts of the east coast metro area could see a shower in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies in the morning and a few storms in spots in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will see a mix of sun, clouds, and passing storms on a gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will start the day with lots of sun, but storms will develop in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, the wave entering the eastern Caribbean has a high chance of becoming a depression during the next five days. Elsewhere, Tropical Depression # 12 is winding down. At midday on Wednesday, TD # 12 was about 530 miles west of the Cape Verde Islands. Maximum sustained winds were 35 miles per hour, and TD # 12 was moving west-northwest at 9 miles per hour.