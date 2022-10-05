Home Weather Cooler Temperatures For Florida Thursday; Keeping Watch On The Tropics

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Thursday features lots of sun and a few clouds.  The east coast metro area will see an afternoon shower in spots.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will bring sunny skies again.  Some parts of the east coast metro area could see a shower in the afternoon.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies in the morning and a few storms in spots in the afternoon.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will see a mix of sun, clouds, and passing storms on a gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area.  The Gulf coast will start the day with lots of sun, but storms will develop in the afternoon.  Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, the wave entering the eastern Caribbean has a high chance of becoming a depression during the next five days.  Elsewhere, Tropical Depression # 12 is winding down.  At midday on Wednesday, TD # 12 was about 530 miles west of the Cape Verde Islands.  Maximum sustained winds were 35 miles per hour, and TD # 12 was moving west-northwest at 9 miles per hour.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

