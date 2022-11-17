Home Weather Cooler Temperatures For Florida On Friday

Cooler Temperatures For Florida On Friday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Friday features a cool start and a mix of sun and clouds.  A few showers will be around in the east coast metro area.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid 70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will bring plenty of clouds to the east coast metro area and a mix of sun and clouds to the Gulf coast.  Showers will be around much of the day in the east coast metro area and mostly in the afternoon along the Gulf coast.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will feature cloudy skies, periods of showers, and a gusty breeze.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will be breezy with lots of clouds and passing showers.  Monday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a bit of sun, plenty of clouds, and periods of showers.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.

 

It’s quiet in the tropics and expected to stay that way for at least the next five days.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

