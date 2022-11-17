Cooler Temperatures For Florida On Friday

Friday features a cool start and a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers will be around in the east coast metro area. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid 70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will bring plenty of clouds to the east coast metro area and a mix of sun and clouds to the Gulf coast. Showers will be around much of the day in the east coast metro area and mostly in the afternoon along the Gulf coast. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will feature cloudy skies, periods of showers, and a gusty breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will be breezy with lots of clouds and passing showers. Monday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a bit of sun, plenty of clouds, and periods of showers. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.

It’s quiet in the tropics and expected to stay that way for at least the next five days.