Cool Start To December For Florida

Tuesday starts with a chilly breeze and lows in the mid to upper 50s. Then the day features lots of sun and a gusty and strong breeze. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Gulf Coast and at the Palm Beach County beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 60s.

Wednesday morning will be cold, with lows in the mid-40s to low 50s. The day will be sunny and breezy. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Thursday will be another sunny day with a brisk ocean breeze. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with some showers in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for good sun, some clouds at times, and periods of showers. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-70s.

In the tropics, the low near the Madeira Islands in the far eastern Atlantic has a medium chance of developing into a subtropical depression or subtropical storm in the next day or so. After that, it’s not likely to develop. In any case, the low will bring additional rain and gusty winds to the Madeira Islands on Tuesday.