Cool Start On Saturday Before Becoming Nice And Sunny

Saturday starts with lows in the 50s. Then we’ll see sunny skies and an ocean breeze. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Gulf beaches and along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-70s.

Sunday morning will see lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Look for some patchy early fog along the Gulf coast and well inland. The day will feature lots of warm sun. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s, but a few locations could hit the 80-degree mark.

Monday will feature good sun, some clouds at times, and a few showers in the morning as a weak front moves in. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area.

Tuesday morning will bring lows in the 50s again. The day will be sunny with a cool breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for good sun and a few clouds. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s.