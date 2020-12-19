Home Weather Cool Start On Saturday Before Becoming Nice And Sunny

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Saturday starts with lows in the 50s.  Then we’ll see sunny skies and an ocean breeze.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Gulf beaches and along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-70s.

Sunday morning will see lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.  Look for some patchy early fog along the Gulf coast and well inland.  The day will feature lots of warm sun.  Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s, but a few locations could hit the 80-degree mark.

Monday will feature good sun, some clouds at times, and a few showers in the morning as a weak front moves in.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area.

Tuesday morning will bring lows in the 50s again.  The day will be sunny with a cool breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for good sun and a few clouds.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

