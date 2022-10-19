Cool Start For Florida Thursday Then Warms Up

Thursday features a cool start, but a warmup will follow. The east coast metro area will be partly sunny with afternoon showers, and the Gulf coast will see good sun and a few clouds. Highs on Thursday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Friday will bring good sun and some clouds at times. The east coast metro area will see a few afternoon showers. Friday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Saturday will feature lots of sun, but the east coast metro area could see an afternoon shower or two on a gusty ocean breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will be sunny with an ocean breeze that will be gusty at times near the Atlantic coast. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for lots of sun around South Florida. The east coast metro area could see a stray shower. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s.

It’s quiet right now in the tropical Atlantic.