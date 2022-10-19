Home Weather Cool Start For Florida Thursday Then Warms Up

Cool Start For Florida Thursday Then Warms Up

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Thursday features a cool start, but a warmup will follow.  The east coast metro area will be partly sunny with afternoon showers, and the Gulf coast will see good sun and a few clouds.  Highs on Thursday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will bring good sun and some clouds at times.  The east coast metro area will see a few afternoon showers.  Friday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Saturday will feature lots of sun, but the east coast metro area could see an afternoon shower or two on a gusty ocean breeze.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will be sunny with an ocean breeze that will be gusty at times near the Atlantic coast.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for lots of sun around South Florida.  The east coast metro area could see a stray shower.  Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s.

It’s quiet right now in the tropical Atlantic.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

