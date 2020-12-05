Cookies and Cream Cookies (Video Recipe)

Cookies and Cream Cookies are pillowy and creamy treats loaded with chocolate and crunchy bits of Oreos. It is the perfect Christmas dessert and it takes only one bite to get hooked!

It’s impossible to have enough Oreos! If you love them as I do, then try this super-rich Dream Extreme Oreo Cheesecake and these Oreo Brownies. Also, give a try to this Oreo Buttercream, you’ll want to put it on every dessert you bake!

Christmas cookies and cream cookies

Cookies and Cream Cookies are incredibly indulgent. Not only does the dough have Oreos and mini chocolate but it also has cream cheese for that soft and tender creaminess that’s so addicting. It’s also a wonderful blend of crunchy and creamy textures.

Best of all, everyone absolutely adores them. It is surely one of the best desserts to serve during the holiday season. Also, if you are looking for a quick and delicious treat for potluck, birthdays, parties, brunch, then this is the one to go!

The only problem I’ve had is not bringing enough. Learn from my mistakes and always make a BIG batch. You won’t regret it!

What are cookies ’n’ cream desserts?

It’s one of the yummiest dessert flavors if you ask me! Also, it’s more popular as a milkshake or ice cream, but the basic flavor profile is the same— crushed dark cocoa sandwich cookies blended into a milky, vanilla base.

Who invented cookies and cream cookies?

Ice cream companies like Blue Bell, Edy’s, and Dryer’s say they did. South Dakota State University also says the same thing, as do Jodi Sue Kaufman from Ohio (1977), David Baddor from Florida (1979), and a lot more.

Ultimately, we may never know, because so many people lay claim to this iconic flavor. I get it because it would be awesome to be the one who gave the world one of the top 5 flavors of all time!

What do you need to make cookies and cream cookies?

Butter: Leave it to reach room temp before baking, so that it blends much easier with the other dough components.

Leave it to reach room temp before baking, so that it blends much easier with the other dough components. Cream cheese : Brick-style, softened a little.

: Brick-style, softened a little. White and light brown sugar : Keep these treats soft while helping them spread just right, plus adds perfect sweetness.

: Keep these treats soft while helping them spread just right, plus adds perfect sweetness. 1 egg + 1 yolk : For richness.

: For richness. Vanilla extract and salt : Boost every other flavor!

: Boost every other flavor! Flour : We need very little of this, just for structure.

: We need very little of this, just for structure. Corn starch : The key to thick but soft results.

: The key to thick but soft results. Baking soda : Provides the lift we need for fluffiness!

: Provides the lift we need for fluffiness! Oreos : Crush half, and break half into chunks.

: Crush half, and break half into chunks. Chocolate chips: Makes any dessert 100x better!

How to make cookies and cream cookies?