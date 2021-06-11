Consumer Health: Breast Cancer In Men

Breast cancer may be thought of as a disease that affects only women. It’s the second most common cancer diagnosed in women in the U.S., and it will affect 1 in 8 women, according to the American Cancer Society. Much of the messaging around breast cancer research focuses on the disease in women. However, breast cancer can occur in men, as well.

An estimated 2,650 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in men this year and 530 men will die from breast cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. Men diagnosed with breast cancer at an early stage have a good chance for a cure.

Male breast cancer treatment often involves surgery to remove the tumor and surrounding breast tissue. Radiation therapy, hormone therapy and chemotherapy also may be recommended. If you’ve been diagnosed with breast cancer, your treatment will be based on the stage of your cancer, your overall health and your preferences.

Learn more about the signs, symptoms and risk factors of male breast cancer. And connect with other men living with male breast cancer in the Breast Cancer support group on Mayo Clinic Connect, an online patient community moderated by Mayo Clinic.

Male breast cancer is most common in older men, though it can occur at any age.

Men diagnosed with male breast cancer at an early stage have a good chance for a cure. Treatment typically involves surgery to remove the breast tissue. Other treatments, such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy, may be recommended based on your particular situation.

Symptoms

Signs and symptoms of male breast cancer can include:

A painless lump or thickening in your breast tissue

Changes to the skin covering your breast, such as dimpling, puckering, redness or scaling

Changes to your nipple, such as redness or scaling, or a nipple that begins to turn inward

Discharge from your nipple

When to see a doctor

Make an appointment with your doctor if you have any persistent signs or symptoms that worry you.

Causes

It’s not clear what causes male breast cancer.

Doctors know that male breast cancer occurs when some breast cells divide more rapidly than healthy cells do. The accumulating cells form a tumor that may spread (metastasize) to nearby tissue, to the lymph nodes or to other parts of the body.

Where breast cancer begins in men

Everyone is born with a small amount of breast tissue. Breast tissue consists of milk-producing glands (lobules), ducts that carry milk to the nipples, and fat.

During puberty, women begin developing more breast tissue, and men do not. But because men are born with a small amount of breast tissue, they can develop breast cancer.

Types of breast cancer diagnosed in men include:

Cancer that begins in the milk ducts (ductal carcinoma). Nearly all male breast cancer is ductal carcinoma.

Nearly all male breast cancer is ductal carcinoma. Cancer that begins in the milk-producing glands (lobular carcinoma). This type is rare in men because they have few lobules in their breast tissue.

This type is rare in men because they have few lobules in their breast tissue. Other types of cancer. Other, rarer types of breast cancer that can occur in men include Paget’s disease of the nipple and inflammatory breast cancer.

Inherited genes that increase breast cancer risk

Some men inherit abnormal (mutated) genes from their parents that increase the risk of breast cancer. Mutations in one of several genes, especially a gene called BRCA2, put you at greater risk of developing breast and prostate cancers.

If you have a strong family history of cancer, discuss this with your doctor. Your doctor may recommend that you meet with a genetic counselor in order to consider genetic testing to see if you carry genes that increase your risk of cancer.

Risk factors

Factors that increase the risk of male breast cancer include: