Consider These Wines For That Romantic Valentine’s Day Dinner

We always have found Valentine’s Day a bit galling. Steeped in mythical interpretations, it is a holiday cleverly marketed by greeting card companies, florists, chocolatiers and restaurateurs who are happy to help you express your love with dollar signs. Why do we have to spend a wad of cash one day of the year to express my appreciation for someone? Okay, we need to get over it. Valentine’s Day should be fun; it doesn’t have to be expensive.

With about half of marriages ending in divorce, there are obviously a lot of people who didn’t show enough appreciation for their spouses. So, maybe you should be really showing your loved one with a lot of attention on Feb. 14. No matter how much you spend, it will be cheaper than a divorce.

Since the holiday is soaked in everything red, we suggest a pink or red wine to mark the occasion. Rosé champagne, still rosé, a smooth pinot noir or a complex cabernet sauvignon can set the tone of an evening in a restaurant or over candles at a home-cooked dinner.

Champagne’s bubbles excite the senses and symbolizes elegance and luxury. If you can afford it, consider French rosé champagne – Bollinger, Billecart-Salmon, Henriot, and Nicolas Feuillatte. American producers make luxurious sparkling wine too – Domaine Chandon, Iron Horse, Domaine Carneros, Schramsberg, J Cuvee and Domaine Mumm are solid choices.

Provence rosé is a great way to start a dinner and a versatile wine that can go with a lot of food, including fish. Likewise, pinot noir is a sexy wine to complement elegant dinners of salmon, pasta and duck. If you’ve got pasta on the menu, consider an Italian montepulciano.

If your dinner plans include beef, turn to cabernet sauvignon.

Here are a few recommendations: