Driving your car can become so habitual that you neglect to consider all the moving parts that keep it running. Many people typically don’t notice when these small components degrade and eventually fail until they deteriorate to the point of affecting your car’s performance. When it comes to that, repairs become expensive, and your vehicle’s safety drastically declines. Know what the commonly overlooked car maintenance is and have your vehicle regularly serviced to catch any degradation early.

Wheel Alignment

Over time, your car’s wheels become misaligned and begin damaging your tires and other attached components. Usually, tires fall out of alignment due to heavy impacts with potholes or bumps, worn-out parts, or faulty modifications. It can sometimes be difficult to spot when your wheels become misaligned, but there are a few signs to look out for.

Symptoms of Misalignment

The vehicle pulls to one side while driving.

Uneven wear between tires.

The steering wheel is askew when going straight.

Brake Calipers

Vehicle brakes have their own intricate system of sensitive components that all play a significant role in stopping your car. Among those parts are the brake calipers, which is a clamp-like device that grips the wheel’s rotor to bring the vehicle to a gradual stop. These calipers wear down over time due to the stress of gripping the rotor, which can have profound effects on your tires if you do not service them.

Symptoms of Bad Brake Calipers

Noticeable decline in the ability to brake.

Abnormal noises while breaking, such as high-pitched squealing or low grinding sounds.

The sensation of your vehicle dragging to a stop.

Cabin Air Filters

Your car’s climate controls take the air from the outside and either heats or cools it depending on the settings. Because it intakes the air from the outside, it needs to filter out any harmful particles, such as dust or pollen, to ensure that you’re not breathing in anything dangerous. But these filters eventually clog and no longer function as intended, potentially exposing you to particles you might breathe in.

Symptoms of an Old Cabin Air Filter

Reduced airflow from the vents.

Increase in fan noise.

Strange odors coming from the vents.

Have a Maintenance Schedule

You won’t be able to notice many minor problems with your car; these issues may require a mechanic to repair them. Identifying these easily overlooked car maintenance problems is essential in keeping your car running for years longer and keeping yourself safe while on the road.