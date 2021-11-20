Common Antidepressant May Reduce COVID-19 Death Risk

Written by Katharine Lang — Fact checked by Alexandra Sanfins, Ph.D.

In the hunt for COVID-19 treatments, several drugs have shown promise. Currently, the two oral antivirals, Molnupiravir, from Merck, and Paxlovid, from Pfizer, are being hailed by many as the answer to the pandemic. However, there are still some questions about their efficacy and safety, so the search for safe, effective treatments continues.

Now, an observational study has shown that some of the most common prescription antidepressants may reduce both the severity of COVID-19 and mortality from the disease.

Researchers from the University of California and Stanford University School of Medicine carried out a retrospective cohort study of 83,584 people with a COVID-19 diagnosis. They discovered that individuals taking SSRIs had a lower relative risk of death than those who were not.

In the United States, 13.2% of adults (17.7% of women) take SSRIs. The group of drugs includes:

citalopram (Celexa)

escitalopram (Lexapro)

fluoxetine (Prozac, Sarafem)

fluvoxamine (Luvox)

paroxetine (Paxil)

sertraline (Zoloft)

This study adds to evidence from previous research into the effects of SSRIs. Three clinical trials, one published only last month, found that fluvoxamine use had links to a reduced risk of clinical deterioration following SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Dr. William Schaffner, Professor of Infectious Diseases at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, TN, commented on the study: “I would call it very provocative. It is a large ecological study that builds on previous information suggesting that this class [of drugs] may actually have a role in treating [SARS-CoV-2] infections.”