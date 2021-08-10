Comfort and Support: 5 Pointers for a Mattress Shopper

One of the most common and rational reasons homeowners purchase mattresses is that the bed they currently own has outlived its time. When shopping for a mattress, try to remember all of the information about your mattress. It would be best if you wrote down every single detail you remember about the bed in a notepad so that you could bring it with you when you go to a mattress store.

Ask yourself if you like your current mattress or not. Also, try to remember if it’s memory foam, a hybrid, an innerspring, a pillowtop, and its brand name. All of these things (and more) help the salesperson at a store guide you towards finding the best mattress suited for you. Most significantly, at a price that you are comfortable with, that’s why it would also be helpful if you remember the price you bought your old mattress for.

The mattress industry has continuously tried to preserve its effectiveness and improve its products. So don’t be shocked to know that some of the mattresses today are different from when you last went to a mattress store. For this reason, you must do your research before giving your money to sellers.

To get you started, read the following five pointers:

What type of bed do you prefer?

Innerspring

Do you remember lying down in a bed that makes you bounce? That bed is called an innerspring mattress! It’s designed with steel coils or springs that compress when you lay down on the bed.

Hybrid

If you’re torn between foam and spring mattresses, then you’re in luck! Hybrid beds are designed with both foam and coils. You’ll experience the support a foam bed can offer and also the iconic bounce of an innerspring mattress.

Foam Beds

These beds are some of the best mattresses. They can offer pressure relief, especially for individuals who experience back pain—many reports that memory foam traps heat from people who sleep hot. If you’re one of these individuals, don’t worry because numerous manufacturers add a gel layer to the mattress to prevent this concern.

Adjustable Bed

Are you a person who loves doing everything in your bed? Do you read, write, work, watch, and chill in your bed? Doing all of these in a standard bed can be straining on your back. Still, with adjustable beds, you can adjust it whenever you do these activities in your bed. Finally, these beds aid those who suffer from back pain.

How firm would you like your mattress to be?

Another tip for you to determine is to pinpoint what firmness level makes you the most comfortable. Stores will have different descriptions of firmness. Although once you test out numerous products and read a couple of articles, it will help you determine your comfort level despite the confusing signs.

Consult with a physician

Consulting with your physician can be helpful, especially when you have constant backaches and other health concerns. When you visit stores and websites, dealers will try to entice customers, including you, with health claims or freebies. These claims are just that, claims. There’s no medical community that can support what these retailers are saying to potential buyers.

Instead of believing these sales clerks, you would benefit much more from a physician who knows your medical history. Indeed, they do not specialize in mattresses. Still, with the medical record they have at hand, they can help guide you and advise you what mattress would be best with your condition and concerns.

Test a bed by napping

Visit a store near your area and test out the mattress that you want. Additionally, if you’re torn between two models, napping on both beds will give you an idea of the comfort level you’ll experience when you purchase the bed. Doing this might be embarrassing, but it’s a step that you have to do if you want to buy a mattress that you’ll love.

You don’t have to spend an hour or more in bed; you can pay at least ten to 15 minutes to test out a product. Additionally, when doing this, wear loose clothes that you would typically wear when you’re at home. Lay down and nap using your favorite sleeping position to recreate how you would use the mattress.

Read reviews

Reviews help consumers determine if a product is true to its claims. When a company lists all the positive things about their product, it’s hard to believe them because it’s the product they want to sell. Of course, they wouldn’t say anything negative about their bed when they want to sell.

It’s easy to let the feeling of overwhelmedness overtake us, but that doesn’t mean that you should let it. Try to collect yourself and start by researching facts and information that will help you.