Collier Sheriff, Kevin Rambosk, Elected First Vice Chair of L.E.A.D. (Law Enforcement Against Drugs & Violence)

Sheriff of Collier County, Kevin Rambosk, was elected First Vice Chair to the Board of Directors for L.E.A.D. (Law Enforcement Against Drugs & Violence). L.E.A.D. is a nationwide nonprofit that works with communities to help students understand the dangers of drugs and violence.

By serving as First Vice Chair on L.E.A.D.’s board, Sheriff Rambosk will help to advance the way that the L.E.A.D. program educates students on the risks of drugs and violence and strengthens police-community relationships.

“Sheriff Rambosk played a vital role in getting our program to be implemented in Collier County, which was the first county in Florida to have implemented the curriculum in schools. We’re thrilled to have him as First Vice Chair on our board,” said Nick DeMauro, CEO of L.E.A.D. “Sheriff Rambosk has been on our board for about two and a half years, and he completely supports our vision in creating safe, healthy communities that are free of drugs, violence and bullying. We know that he’ll continue to instill great values in our organization and help to protect children from substance abuse and better the relationship between law enforcement and communities.”

L.E.A.D. provides services “On The Street” and “In The Classroom” as it brings law enforcement and communities closer together. The “In The Classroom” program is taught by 4200 trained instructors in 44 states. L.E.A.D. has a proven effective, law enforcement-focused anti–drug, anti–violence curriculum for K-12 students in the U.S. The L.E.A.D. curriculum is taught over the course of a 10-week program to educate youth on how they can make smart decisions without the involvement of drugs or violence.

After a year and a half of piloting L.E.A.D. in select schools in Collier County, the program is now taught to fifth graders in 29 elementary public schools, six charter schools and three private schools. Sheriff Rambosk is also working on implementing the program for high school students in the county, and Collier County Sheriff’s Office has 58 deputies teaching the L.E.A.D. curriculum, the largest cadre of L.E.A.D. instructors in the nation.

Sheriff Rambosk says that Collier County Sheriff’s Office has had a strong youth relations deputy program for 45 years now, so they made the commitment to safeguard the children in the county a long time ago.

However, he’s extremely proud that Collier County was the first county in Florida to bring L.E.A.D. to schools, which happened around three years ago. He says that it’s the best program for proactivity and future visioning of the need to address emerging threats with drugs.

“We’ve always looked to serve our community in the best way possible. Before we knew about the L.E.A.D. curriculum, we were struggling with finding an organization that offered awareness and prevention on things such as vaping, drugs and bullying,” said Sheriff Rambosk. “We wanted to administer a forward-thinking program that would effectively teach our kids why avoiding alcohol, drugs and violence is vital, which is what led us to discover L.E.A.D. and choose it as the program we wanted to go forward with.”

As L.E.A.D.’s First Vice Chair, Sheriff Rambosk will focus on continuing to spread the mission of L.E.A.D., which consists of serving law enforcement agencies to provide them with the necessary information to offer good drug prevention programming to kids throughout the nation.

“We’ve been faced with a nationwide crisis, and communities need to embrace prevention before we end up losing some of the people that we love,” he added. “Although our community may not be dealing with this dilemma at the same level as other communities are dealing with it, we don’t want to one day get to that level. That’s why we’re so focused on continuing to expand our L.E.A.D. programs and information to our kids in Collier County.”

Sheriff Rambosk says that he’s 150% behind L.E.A.D. and everything that the organization and board are doing to better the program’s training, information, proactivity and prevention strategies.

About L.E.A.D.