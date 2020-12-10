Cold Thursday Morning With A Milder Afternoon

Thursday features another cold start, with lows in the upper 40s. Then we’ll see lots of sun and the beginning of a warming trend. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 70s.

Friday morning will begin with lows in the mid to upper 50s. The day will be sunny along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Saturday morning lows will be in the seasonable 60s. The day will bring mostly sunny skies and an ocean breeze, with gusts at times along the Atlantic coast. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feature good sun and some clouds at times. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday will see the return of some showers, along with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 70s.