Cold Thursday Morning With A Milder Afternoon

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Thursday features another cold start, with lows in the upper 40s.  Then we’ll see lots of sun and the beginning of a warming trend.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 70s.

Friday morning will begin with lows in the mid to upper 50s.  The day will be sunny along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun and clouds.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Saturday morning lows will be in the seasonable 60s.  The day will bring mostly sunny skies and an ocean breeze, with gusts at times along the Atlantic coast.  Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feature good sun and some clouds at times.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday will see the return of some showers, along with a mix of sun and clouds.  Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

