Cold Start For Florida This Breezy Wednesday

Wednesday starts with lows ranging from the low 40s well inland to the low 50s at the Atlantic coast. Then the day will be sunny with a brisk and cool breeze. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 70s.

Thursday will be another sunny and breezy day as a warming trend begins. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday will bring good sun, a few clouds, and a shower or two in the east coast metro area. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of showers. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for good sun and clouds at times. Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid-70s.

We’re keeping an eye on the low near the Madeira Islands. While that low is bringing heavy rain and gusty winds there, it’s becoming less organized and not likely to develop subtropical features.