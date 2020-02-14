Cloudy Valentine’s Day In Florida

Valentine’s Day in South Florida will feature less-than-lovely weather. Look for some Gulf coast fog to begin Friday, followed by plenty of clouds and some mainly east coast showers. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.

After overnight clouds and showers associated with a weak front, we’ll see sun, clouds, and some east coast showers on Saturday. Saturday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies to the Gulf coast, while the east coast will see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

The Presidents Day holiday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds. Monday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low to mid 80s.