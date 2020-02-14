Home Weather Cloudy Valentine’s Day In Florida

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Valentine’s Day in South Florida will feature less-than-lovely weather.  Look for some Gulf coast fog to begin Friday, followed by plenty of clouds and some mainly east coast showers.  An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.

After overnight clouds and showers associated with a weak front, we’ll see sun, clouds, and some east coast showers on Saturday.  Saturday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies to the Gulf coast, while the east coast will see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

The Presidents Day holiday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low to mid 80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

