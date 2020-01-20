Cloudy, Then Colder

After some overnight showers, Martin Luther King Day features cloudy skies (with late-day clearing along the Gulf coast) and periods of showers on a north wind as the front moves in. Rip currents will continue to be a threat at the Atlantic beaches, especially in Palm Beach County. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s elsewhere.

Colder air will move in overnight, and Tuesday morning lows will range from the upper 40s along the Gulf coast to the mid 50s right at the Atlantic coast. The day will be sunny and breezy. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 60s, with a few east coast locations reaching 70 degrees.

It won’t be as cold as Jan 19, 1977 when it snowed in Florida.

Look for the coldest morning of the season so far on Wednesday, with lows in the 40s throughout South Florida — but a strong breeze will make it feel even colder. Then we’ll see lots of sun and a strong, chilly breeze. Wednesday’s highs will top out in the upper 60s.

Thursday morning will be a bit milder, with lows in the 50s. The day will feature decent sun, some clouds on a brisk ocean breeze, and a few east coast showers. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

Look for a mix of sun, clouds, and a few passing showers on Friday. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s.