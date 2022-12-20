Clouds And Showers Tuesday As Florida Awaits A COLD Front

Tuesday features a mix of sun and clouds, which will give way to periods of showers in the afternoon into the evening hours. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will bring sun, clouds, and some storms to the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see a nice mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature more clouds than sun with the chance of some afternoon showers in spots. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Friday will see some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers as a strong cold front moves in. Look for breezy conditions along the Gulf coast. Friday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid-70s along the Gulf coast — but temperatures will drop drastically after sundown.

Saturday’s forecast calls for chilly weather. Morning lows will range from the mid-40s to the low 50s. The day will be sunny but cold. Look for a chilly Christmas Eve — but Santa will feel right at home. Highs on Saturday will only reach the low 60s.