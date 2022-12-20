Home Weather Clouds And Showers Tuesday As Florida Awaits A COLD Front

Tuesday features a mix of sun and clouds, which will give way to periods of showers in the afternoon into the evening hours.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s.

Wednesday will bring sun, clouds, and some storms to the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see a nice mix of sun and clouds.  Wednesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature more clouds than sun with the chance of some afternoon showers in spots.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Friday will see some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers as a strong cold front moves in.  Look for breezy conditions along the Gulf coast.  Friday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid-70s along the Gulf coast — but temperatures will drop drastically after sundown.

Saturday’s forecast calls for chilly weather.  Morning lows will range from the mid-40s to the low 50s.  The day will be sunny but cold.  Look for a chilly Christmas Eve — but Santa will feel right at home.  Highs on Saturday will only reach the low 60s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

