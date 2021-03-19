Clouds And Showers For Florida Friday

Friday features clouds and showers as a front moves in. Look for early showers, cloudy skies and a gusty breeze in the morning, and gradual clearing near the Gulf coast. The east coast metro area will see good sun in the morning, followed by showers, clouds, and maybe a storm or two in the afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Gulf beaches. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday morning will be cool, with lows in the mid-50s to low 60s. The day will be sunny with a gentle but cool breeze. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday morning will be cool again, and the day will feature good sun and a few clouds. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and pleasant March temperatures. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.