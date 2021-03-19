Home Weather Clouds And Showers For Florida Friday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Friday features clouds and showers as a front moves in.  Look for early showers, cloudy skies and a gusty breeze in the morning, and gradual clearing near the Gulf coast.  The east coast metro area will see good sun in the morning, followed by showers, clouds, and maybe a storm or two in the afternoon.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Gulf beaches.  Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday morning will be cool, with lows in the mid-50s to low 60s.  The day will be sunny with a gentle but cool breeze.  Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday morning will be cool again, and the day will feature good sun and a few clouds.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds.  Monday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and pleasant March temperatures.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

