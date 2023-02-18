Home Weather Clouds and East Coast Showers Over South Florida

Clouds and East Coast Showers Over South Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
Clouds and East Coast Showers
Saturday features lots of clouds as a weak front lingers over South Florida.  The east coast metro area will see some showers as well.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s right at the Atlantic coast and in the low 80s elsewhere in South Florida.
Sunday will bring good sun and a few clouds.  The east coast metro area could see a shower or two in spots.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.
Presidents Day will feature sunny skies and dry conditions.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.
Tuesday will continue our stretch of sunny winter days.  Look for a warm and gusty breeze in the east coast metro area.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun once again.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 80s.
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

