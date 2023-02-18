Clouds and East Coast Showers Over South Florida

Clouds and East Coast Showers

Saturday features lots of clouds as a weak front lingers over South Florida. The east coast metro area will see some showers as well. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s right at the Atlantic coast and in the low 80s elsewhere in South Florida.

Sunday will bring good sun and a few clouds. The east coast metro area could see a shower or two in spots. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Presidents Day will feature sunny skies and dry conditions. Monday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will continue our stretch of sunny winter days. Look for a warm and gusty breeze in the east coast metro area. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun once again. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 80s.