Clouds and a few Showers for Florida Wednesday

Wednesday features lots of clouds, a bit of sun at times, and the chance of an afternoon shower. Minor flooding at high tides is possible along the Atlantic coast. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s.

Thanksgiving Day will bring good sun, some clouds at times, and the chance of an afternoon shower in spots. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will feature a nice mix of sun and clouds with a few afternoon showers in spots. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and dry. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun and a few clouds. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s.

It’s quiet in the tropics.