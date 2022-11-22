Home Weather Clouds and a few Showers for Florida Wednesday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Wednesday features lots of clouds, a bit of sun at times, and the chance of an afternoon shower.  Minor flooding at high tides is possible along the Atlantic coast.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s.

Thanksgiving Day will bring good sun, some clouds at times, and the chance of an afternoon shower in spots.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will feature a nice mix of sun and clouds with a few afternoon showers in spots.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and dry.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun and a few clouds.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s.

It’s quiet in the tropics.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

